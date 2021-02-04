One of the largest petroleum companies in the world and residential developers in Oman choose Clear Blue’s Illumient Smart Off-Grid Solar Street lights to provide reliable lighting for safety & security.



TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), partnered with Rukun Al Yaqeen International, located in Oman, to provide Illumient Smart Off-Grid Solar Lighting for two regional airports in Oman, belonging to Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and one new housing development between 2018-2020. These projects involved a total of almost 900 Illumient Smart Off-Grid Lighting systems with Illumience Energy-as-a-Service remote monitoring, control and management. With all three projects, Clear Blue has supplied over $1.5 million USD, with gross margins in line with what the Company has historically reported, in Illumient Smart Off-Grid Solar Lighting to the PDO for cost-efficient, reliable and expertly managed lighting for the safety and security of its airports and residential developments.

When it comes to developing airports, it is critical that they are both lit well for safety and security, but also that they are developed with costs in mind. For more remote and spread-out areas, solar lighting makes the most sense to meet these requirements. When it comes to ensuring reliability, control and remote management of these devices, while getting the longest life and brightest light possible, Smart Off-Grid solutions are critical.

“The main focus for lighting of the airports’ exterior perimeter fencing was economic practicality and remote monitoring. These projects required a solution that was both cost-effective to implement and maintain, while providing advanced control and energy management remotely,” says Raya Al Mahruqi, Head of Products & Solutions at Rukun Al Yaqeen International. “Clear Blue was able to deliver on both of these requirements with the lowest cost solution and the Illumience energy monitoring, management and control platform. We were thrilled with the results and continue to work with Clear Blue on more projects.”

The first of the projects for PDO was at the Fahud Airport, which services the town and petroleum facility of Fahud in Oman. The airport is in the desert, 3 kilometres northwest of the town. Although electrical infrastructure exists, it was more cost-effective to install solar lighting for the lighting of the exterior perimeter than to extend costly infrastructure to these borders. The reliability of Illumient Smart Off-Grid lighting and Clear Blue’s Energy-as-a-Service ensured that lights could be monitored and controlled remotely for added reliability and peace of mind. This project was completed in 2018 and involved 228 Illumient Smart Off-Grid Solar Lights.

Continuing on the success of the Fahud installations, the next project was at the Marmul & Qarn Alm Airport for a similar installation. Marmul is an airport serving the Petroleum Development Oman operations at the Marmul heavy oil field in Oman. Again, the need for strong reliability, remote monitoring and off-grid power were critical factors in deciding on Clear Blue as the chosen technology supplier.

The most recent project focused on the use of Illumient Smart Off-Grid solar street lights to illuminate a new residential housing development in Oman. As part of this development Clear Blue supplied Illumient for a cost-effective solution that was easy to install and maintain. The solution fit in well with the aesthetic of the development, adding reliable lighting with a modern, sophisticated look.

The projects were quite successful and there are plans to complete more in the country in the coming years. The success of Illumient has shown the value of Smart Off-Grid lighting as a pivotal solution for reducing costs and maintenance. Together with Rakun Al Yaqeen, Clear Blue’s Illumient solar lights are proving that using Smart Off-Grid lighting is the best choice for reducing total cost of ownership (TCO), while ensuring the highest reliability for situations where reliable lighting is critical for safety and security. Whether it is for perimeter security or blending in with a beautiful new housing development, Illumient is providing Smart Off-Grid solar lighting to meet a variety of lighting needs in Oman.

“Clear Blue and the Illumient brand of Smart Off-Grid lighting are interested in working with international developers on new smart, energy efficient building sites to provide greater reliability and cost-effective solutions for lighting,” Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue remarks. “Whether infrastructure is unavailable or just not sufficient to support perimeter lighting, Smart Off-Grid Solar lighting is the most effective solution. When it comes to more remote or extended areas, the ability to monitor and control power and lighting functions with Clear Blue’s Energy-as-a-Service and the Illumience platform really make the clear difference and provide a strong ROI for customers.”

Whether updates to existing sites or development of new sites, Illumient Smart off-Grid lighting has proven its value and reliability through these projects. With a strong and capable partner in RAY International, Clear Blue’s Illumient is poised for further success in Oman. When looking for long-lasting, remotely controlled, easily manageable and cost-effective solutions for lighting its airports and residential development, PDO’s choice was clearly solar and Clear Blue’s Illumient Smart Off-Grid solar lighting.

About Rukun Al Yaqeen International LLC

Better known by the short name RAY International and RAYOMAN is one of the fastest growing Companies in Oman. It is engaged in diverse business activities which include Trading & Contracting of Electrical Products, Services & Projects; and has been in the business since 2006. RAY provides cost effective and extensive range of products and services to various Industry segments. We are an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, focused and determined to provide the best possible solution, and have been so from the year of our formation.

VISIT US AT: https://rayinternational.ae/:

Email: sales-energy@rayoman.com



About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA)

