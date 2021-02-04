Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homeland Security & Public Safety (with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact) Global Markets - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7-Volume Homeland Security & Public Safety (with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact) Global Markets - 2021-2026 report contains a thorough analysis of 15 vertical, 22 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 377 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $658 Billion by 2026.
This 1433-page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today, and is considered the industry's gold standard for Homeland Security & Public Safety market research reports. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The Global Public Safety & Homeland Security market and industry are forecast to go through significant shifts during 2021-2026, affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:
- The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. In a matter of a few months, the coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands The related decline in GDP affect the 2020-2021 Homeland Security and Public Safety budgets.
- Mass vaccination during 2021 using high efficacy COVID-19 vaccines will recover the Homeland Security and Public Safety market by 2022.
- The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security & safety organizations to focus on the cost-performance of new products and services they purchase.
- The pandemic decrease the number of air and public transportation passengers.
- Technologies which have been developed to contain the pandemic will be used by the HLS & PS community, including: trace-detection, disaster command, communication & control and bio-terror mitigation.
- New and maturing technologies (e.g., UGV, counter-drone systems, big data & AI , smart sensors, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication, AI-based cybersecurity and video analytics), will create new business opportunities.
- The Biden administration agenda
- Organized crime
- China's internal security policy
- Cybercrime and Cyberterrorism
- The growth of climate warming related natural disasters
- Terror
Why Buy this Homeland Security Market Report?
A. Questions answered in the report include:
- What is the 2019-2020 market size and what are the trends of 84 markets & 377 sub-markets during 2021-2026?
- What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the technology & services trends?
- What are the 37 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
B. The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent, and the Global Homeland Security & Public Safety budget is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 22 Technology Markets:
- Security Related Big Data & AI
- Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)
- X-Ray Screening
- Bio-Terror Mitigation
- Biometrics
- Border & Perimeter Barriers
- C2/C4ISR Systems
- Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection
- Counter-IED Technologies
- Cybersecurity
- Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents
- Electronic Fencing
- Emergency Communication
- Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
- Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)
- Intelligence Services IT
- Intrusion Detection Systems
- Metal Detectors
- Non-Lethal Weapons
- Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
- Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection
- Video Analytics
By 15 Vertical Market Reports Summaries:
- Aviation Security Market
- Border Security Market
- CBRN Security & Safety Market
- Critical Infrastructure Protection Market
- Immigration Enforcement Market
- Intelligence Agencies Market
- Maritime Security Market
- Mass Transportation Security Market
- Natural Disasters Mitigation Market
- Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)
- Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
- Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)
- Public Events Security Market
- Safe City
- Other Vertical Markets
By 43 National Markets:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- UK
- France
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Germany
- Austria
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Czech Republic
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Kazakhstan
- Pakistan
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Market Reports Summaries
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
By 4 Revenue Source Markets:
- Product Sales
- Aftersale MRO & Upgrades
- Outsourced Training Services
- Outsourced Planning & Consulting
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
- Market drivers & inhibitors
- Business opportunities
- SWOT analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Business environment
- The 2019-2026 market
D. The Homeland Market report includes the following appendices:
- Appendix A: National Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Background for 43 countries
- Appendix B: Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry
- Appendix C: Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Products Standards
- Appendix D: Abbreviations
- Appendix E: Acronyms
E. The Market Analysis addresses over 320 global homeland security and public safety standards (including links).
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- 3i-MIND
- 3VR
- 3xLOGIC
- ABB
- Accenture
- ACTi Corporation
- ADT Security Services
- AeroVironment Inc.
- Agent Video Intelligence
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
- ALPHAOPEN
- Anixter
- Aralia Systems
- AT&T Inc.
- Augusta Systems
- Austal
- Avigilon Corporation
- Aware
- Axis
- AxxonSoft
- Ayonix
- BAE Systems
- BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
- BioLink Solutions
- Boeing
- Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
- Bosch Security Systems
- Bruker Corporation
- BT
- Camero
- Cassidian
- CelPlan
- China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
- Cisco Systems
- Citilog
- Cognitec Systems GmbH
- Computer Network Limited (CNL)
- Computer Sciences Corporation
- CrossMatch
- Diebold
- DRS Technologies Inc.
- DVTel
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Elsag Datamat
- Emerson Electric
- Ericsson
- ESRI
- FaceFirst
- Finmeccanica SpA
- Firetide
- Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
- G4S
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Getac Technology Corporation
- Hanwha Techwin
- Harris Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hexagon AB
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- IBM
- IndigoVision
- Intel Security
- IntuVision Inc
- iOmniscient
- IPConfigure
- IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
- Iris ID Systems, Inc.
- IriTech Inc.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- ISS
- L-3 Security & Detection Systems
- Leidos, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MACROSCOP
- MDS
- Mer group
- Milestone Systems A/S
- Mirasys
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- National Instruments
- NEC Corporation
- NICE Systems
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- ObjectVideo
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pelco
- Pivot3
- Proximex
- QinetiQ Limited
- Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
- Raytheon
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Safran S.A.
- Salient Sciences
- Schneider Electric
- SeeTec
- Siemens
- Smart China (Holdings) Limited
- Smiths Detection Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Speech Technology Center
- Suprema Inc.
- Synectics Plc
- Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
- Texas Instruments
- Textron Inc.
- Thales Group
- Total Recall
- Unisys Corporation
- Verint
- Vialogy LLC
- Vigilant Technology
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vng3q3
