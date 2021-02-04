Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homeland Security & Public Safety (with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact) Global Markets - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 7-Volume Homeland Security & Public Safety (with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact) Global Markets - 2021-2026 report contains a thorough analysis of 15 vertical, 22 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 377 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $658 Billion by 2026.

This 1433-page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today, and is considered the industry's gold standard for Homeland Security & Public Safety market research reports. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The Global Public Safety & Homeland Security market and industry are forecast to go through significant shifts during 2021-2026, affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. In a matter of a few months, the coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands The related decline in GDP affect the 2020-2021 Homeland Security and Public Safety budgets.
  • Mass vaccination during 2021 using high efficacy COVID-19 vaccines will recover the Homeland Security and Public Safety market by 2022.
  • The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security & safety organizations to focus on the cost-performance of new products and services they purchase.
  • The pandemic decrease the number of air and public transportation passengers.
  • Technologies which have been developed to contain the pandemic will be used by the HLS & PS community, including: trace-detection, disaster command, communication & control and bio-terror mitigation.
  • New and maturing technologies (e.g., UGV, counter-drone systems, big data & AI , smart sensors, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication, AI-based cybersecurity and video analytics), will create new business opportunities.
  • The Biden administration agenda
  • Organized crime
  • China's internal security policy
  • Cybercrime and Cyberterrorism
  • The growth of climate warming related natural disasters
  • Terror

Why Buy this Homeland Security Market Report?

A. Questions answered in the report include:

  • What is the 2019-2020 market size and what are the trends of 84 markets & 377 sub-markets during 2021-2026?
  • What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
  • Who are the decision-makers?
  • What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?
  • What are the customers looking for?
  • What are the technology & services trends?
  • What are the 37 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent, and the Global Homeland Security & Public Safety budget is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 22 Technology Markets:

  • Security Related Big Data & AI
  • Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)
  • X-Ray Screening
  • Bio-Terror Mitigation
  • Biometrics
  • Border & Perimeter Barriers
  • C2/C4ISR Systems
  • Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection
  • Counter-IED Technologies
  • Cybersecurity
  • Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents
  • Electronic Fencing
  • Emergency Communication
  • Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
  • Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)
  • Intelligence Services IT
  • Intrusion Detection Systems
  • Metal Detectors
  • Non-Lethal Weapons
  • Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
  • Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection
  • Video Analytics

By 15 Vertical Market Reports Summaries:

  • Aviation Security Market
  • Border Security Market
  • CBRN Security & Safety Market
  • Critical Infrastructure Protection Market
  • Immigration Enforcement Market
  • Intelligence Agencies Market
  • Maritime Security Market
  • Mass Transportation Security Market
  • Natural Disasters Mitigation Market
  • Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)
  • Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
  • Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)
  • Public Events Security Market
  • Safe City
  • Other Vertical Markets

By 43 National Markets:

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Colombia
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of LATAM
  • UK
  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Belgium
  • Sweden
  • Denmark
  • Germany
  • Austria
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Poland
  • Czech Republic
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Qatar
  • Kuwait
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • India
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Pakistan
  • Taiwan
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

By 5 Regional Market Reports Summaries

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Asia Pacific

By 4 Revenue Source Markets:

  • Product Sales
  • Aftersale MRO & Upgrades
  • Outsourced Training Services
  • Outsourced Planning & Consulting

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

  • Market drivers & inhibitors
  • Business opportunities
  • SWOT analysis
  • Competitive analysis
  • Business environment
  • The 2019-2026 market

D. The Homeland Market report includes the following appendices:

  • Appendix A: National Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Background for 43 countries
  • Appendix B: Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry
  • Appendix C: Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Products Standards
  • Appendix D: Abbreviations
  • Appendix E: Acronyms

E. The Market Analysis addresses over 320 global homeland security and public safety standards (including links).

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M
  • 3i-MIND
  • 3VR
  • 3xLOGIC
  • ABB
  • Accenture
  • ACTi Corporation
  • ADT Security Services
  • AeroVironment Inc.
  • Agent Video Intelligence
  • Airbus Defence and Space
  • Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
  • ALPHAOPEN
  • Anixter
  • Aralia Systems
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Augusta Systems
  • Austal
  • Avigilon Corporation
  • Aware
  • Axis
  • AxxonSoft
  • Ayonix
  • BAE Systems
  • BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
  • BioLink Solutions
  • Boeing
  • Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
  • Bosch Security Systems
  • Bruker Corporation
  • BT
  • Camero
  • Cassidian
  • CelPlan
  • China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems
  • Citilog
  • Cognitec Systems GmbH
  • Computer Network Limited (CNL)
  • Computer Sciences Corporation
  • CrossMatch
  • Diebold
  • DRS Technologies Inc.
  • DVTel
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Elsag Datamat
  • Emerson Electric
  • Ericsson
  • ESRI
  • FaceFirst
  • Finmeccanica SpA
  • Firetide
  • Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
  • G4S
  • General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Getac Technology Corporation
  • Hanwha Techwin
  • Harris Corporation
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Hexagon AB
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
  • IBM
  • IndigoVision
  • Intel Security
  • IntuVision Inc
  • iOmniscient
  • IPConfigure
  • IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
  • Iris ID Systems, Inc.
  • IriTech Inc.
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  • ISS
  • L-3 Security & Detection Systems
  • Leidos, Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • MACROSCOP
  • MDS
  • Mer group
  • Milestone Systems A/S
  • Mirasys
  • Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  • National Instruments
  • NEC Corporation
  • NICE Systems
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Nuance Communications, Inc.
  • ObjectVideo
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Pelco
  • Pivot3
  • Proximex
  • QinetiQ Limited
  • Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
  • Raytheon
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  • Safran S.A.
  • Salient Sciences
  • Schneider Electric
  • SeeTec
  • Siemens
  • Smart China (Holdings) Limited
  • Smiths Detection Inc.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Speech Technology Center
  • Suprema Inc.
  • Synectics Plc
  • Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
  • Texas Instruments
  • Textron Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • Total Recall
  • Unisys Corporation
  • Verint
  • Vialogy LLC
  • Vigilant Technology
  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vng3q3

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900