4 February 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 and 13 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Vote Withheld ** 1 Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 2020 14,649,443 99.96 6,191 0.04 14,705,969 6.66 50,335 2 Approve directors’ remuneration report 13,134,388 92.29 1,097,691 7.71 14,705,969 6.66 473,890 3 Approve the remuneration policy 13,085,964 91.71 1,182,882 8.29 14,705,969 6.66 437,123 4 Re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor 13,994,977 96.93 443,972 3.07 14,705,969 6.66 267,020 5 Re-elect David Brock as a director 14,042,489 96.72 475,492 3.28 14,705,969 6.66 187,988 6 Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director 14,250,985 98.16 266,996 1.84 14,705,969 6.66 187,988 7 Re-elect Ashton Bradbury as a director 14,304,301 98.49 219,864 1.51 14,705,969 6.66 181,804 8 Re-elect Angela Henderson as a director 14,241,734 98.57 206,794 1.43 14,705,969 6.66 257,441 9 Elect Justin Ward as a director 14,137,525 98.12 270,316 1.88 14,705,969 6.66 298,128 10 To approve the final dividend 14,688,157 99.88 17,812 0.12 14,705,969 6.66 0 11 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares 14,317,850 98.93 155,148 1.07 14,705,969 6.66 232,128 12 To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash 13,159,333 93.35 936,831 6.65 14,705,969 6.66 609,805 13 To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 14,488,836 99.10 132,113 0.90 14,705,969 6.66 85,020

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31