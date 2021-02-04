4 February 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 and 13 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

 ResolutionVotes For*%Votes Against%Total votes validly castTotal votes cast as % of issued share capitalVote Withheld **
1Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 202014,649,44399.966,1910.0414,705,9696.6650,335
2Approve directors’ remuneration report13,134,38892.291,097,6917.7114,705,9696.66473,890
3Approve the remuneration policy13,085,96491.711,182,8828.2914,705,9696.66437,123
4Re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor13,994,97796.93443,9723.0714,705,9696.66267,020
5Re-elect David Brock as a director14,042,48996.72475,4923.2814,705,9696.66187,988
6Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director14,250,98598.16266,9961.8414,705,9696.66187,988
7Re-elect Ashton Bradbury as a director14,304,30198.49219,8641.5114,705,9696.66181,804
8Re-elect Angela Henderson as a director14,241,73498.57206,7941.4314,705,9696.66257,441
9Elect Justin Ward as a director14,137,52598.12270,3161.8814,705,9696.66298,128
10To approve the final dividend14,688,15799.8817,8120.1214,705,9696.660
11To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares14,317,85098.93155,1481.0714,705,9696.66232,128
12To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash13,159,33393.35936,8316.6514,705,9696.66609,805
13To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares14,488,83699.10132,1130.9014,705,9696.6685,020

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31         