The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market is expected to reach $234.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019 to 2026. Anti-counterfeit packaging is mainly intended to prevent brand reproduction. It enables brand protection and enables clients to distinguish between original and counterfeit. Product imitations of clothing, electronics, pharmaceuticals and other consumer products are of lesser quality and do not meet fixed safety standards. The imitations are sold in contravention of law and cost the company vital revenue and affect brand image.



Factors such as rising health risks due to low-quality products in the food & beverages industry and laws & regulations enforced by governments are driving the market growth. However, high cost of infrastructure setup and existence of technologies that are non-deterrent to counterfeiters are restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies and remote authentication of products are the opportunities for the market.



Based on end user, the food & beverage segment is going to have a lucrative growth on account of the need of product security driven by high levels of product counterfeiting in alcoholic beverages. In addition, the market is expected to be driven by the use of anti-counterfeiting techniques such as barcodes and machine readable codes for food products.



The key vendors mentioned are 3D AG, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Trutag Technologies Inc, Tracelink Inc, SML Group, Sicpa Holding SA, Savi Technology Inc, Impinj Inc, Dupont (Dowdupont), CCL Industries Inc, Brandwatch Technologies, Avery Dennison Corporation, Authentix Inc, Applied Dna Sciences Inc, Ampacet Corporation, Alpvision S.A., Advance Track & Trace and 3M Company.



Features Covered:

Tamper Evidence

Overt Features

Forensic Techniques

Covert Features

Technologies Covered:

Track & Trace Packaging Technology

Tamper Evident Technology

Tags & Labels

Packaging Designs

Mass Encoding

Forensic Markers

Coding & Printing Technology

Authentication Packaging Technology

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Barcode

Holograms

End Users Covered:

Automotive

Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions

Clothing, Apparel & Footwear

Consumer Durables

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Electronics Packaging

Food & Beverage

Government & Educational Institutions

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Luxury Goods

Sports & Beauty Products

Transportation & Industrial

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Feature

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tamper Evidence

5.3 Overt Features

5.4 Forensic Techniques

5.5 Covert Features



6 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Track & Trace Packaging Technology

6.3 Tamper Evident Technology

6.4 Tags & Labels

6.5 Packaging Designs

6.6 Mass Encoding

6.7 Forensic Markers

6.8 Coding & Printing Technology

6.9 Authentication Packaging Technology

6.10 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.11 Barcode

6.12 Holograms



7 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions

7.4 Clothing, Apparel & Footwear

7.5 Consumer Durables

7.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care

7.7 Electrical & Electronics

7.8 Electronics Packaging

7.9 Food & Beverage

7.10 Government & Educational Institutions

7.11 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

7.12 Luxury Goods

7.13 Sports & Beauty Products

7.14 Transportation & Industrial

7.15 Other End Users



8 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 3D AG

10.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation

10.3 Trutag Technologies Inc

10.4 Tracelink Inc

10.5 SML Group

10.6 Sicpa Holding SA

10.7 Savi Technology Inc

10.8 Impinj Inc

10.9 Dupont (Dowdupont)

10.10 CCL Industries Inc

10.11 Brandwatch Technologies

10.12 Avery Dennison Corporation

10.13 Authentix Inc

10.14 Applied Dna Sciences Inc

10.15 Ampacet Corporation

10.16 Alpvision S.A.

10.17 Advance Track & Trace

10.18 3M Company



