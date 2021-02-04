Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market is expected to reach $234.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019 to 2026. Anti-counterfeit packaging is mainly intended to prevent brand reproduction. It enables brand protection and enables clients to distinguish between original and counterfeit. Product imitations of clothing, electronics, pharmaceuticals and other consumer products are of lesser quality and do not meet fixed safety standards. The imitations are sold in contravention of law and cost the company vital revenue and affect brand image.
Factors such as rising health risks due to low-quality products in the food & beverages industry and laws & regulations enforced by governments are driving the market growth. However, high cost of infrastructure setup and existence of technologies that are non-deterrent to counterfeiters are restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies and remote authentication of products are the opportunities for the market.
Based on end user, the food & beverage segment is going to have a lucrative growth on account of the need of product security driven by high levels of product counterfeiting in alcoholic beverages. In addition, the market is expected to be driven by the use of anti-counterfeiting techniques such as barcodes and machine readable codes for food products.
The key vendors mentioned are 3D AG, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Trutag Technologies Inc, Tracelink Inc, SML Group, Sicpa Holding SA, Savi Technology Inc, Impinj Inc, Dupont (Dowdupont), CCL Industries Inc, Brandwatch Technologies, Avery Dennison Corporation, Authentix Inc, Applied Dna Sciences Inc, Ampacet Corporation, Alpvision S.A., Advance Track & Trace and 3M Company.
