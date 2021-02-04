Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contraceptive Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contraceptive devices market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Contraceptive devices refer to various birth control tools used for preventing pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Some of the commonly used contraceptive devices include condoms, diaphragms, cervical caps, sponges, vaginal rings, subdermal implants and intrauterine devices (IUD). These devices are customized for male and female user and usually contain spermicides to chemically neutralize the sperms. Certain devices also act as a physical barrier to inhibit the sperm from coming in contact with the uterus, thereby preventing insemination and minimizing the risks of infections.
The increasing prevalence of STDs, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, hepatitis B and HIV/AIDS, across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among the masses regarding the available alternatives for preventing unexpected pregnancies is providing a thrust to the market growth. Governments of various developed and developing nations are also implementing campaigns to spread awareness and encourage the use of effective contraceptive devices, especially in rural areas, for population management and preventing the spread of STDs. This has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for easy to use, removable and cost-effective contraceptives.
In line with this, various product innovations, such as the development of non-hormonal diaphragms and medium-term vaginal rings, are anticipated to drive the market further. Product manufacturers are largely investing in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop variants with higher efficacy and minimal side-effects on long-term use. Other factors, including increasing consumer inclination towards delayed pregnancies, along with rising healthcare expenditures of the individuals, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global contraceptive devices market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global contraceptive devices market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, device type, end user, distribution channel and application.
Breakup by Device Type:
Breakup by End User:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Breakup by Application:
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan Plc, Bayer Healthcare, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., Merck & Co., Mylan Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and The Female Health Company.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.1 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Contraceptive Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Device Type
6.1 Condoms
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Diaphragms
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cervical Caps
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Sponges
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Vaginal Rings
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 IUDs
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 Male
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Female
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Hospital Pharmacies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Retail Pharmacies
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Othersrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Allergan Plc
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Bayer Healthcare
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Cooper Surgical Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Merck & Co.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Mylan Laboratories
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Pfizer Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Reckitt Benckiser
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 The Female Health Company
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot30u2
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
