Will wellbeing offer long-term opportunity for health cover following rising demand during lockdown?



The sixteenth edition of the Health Cover UK market report is vital reading for all professionals working in or with providers of medical insurance, health cash plans, dental plans, and also wellbeing. Others with a professional interest in the sector, including hospital executives, specialist care providers, private dentistry groups, risk managers, investors, banks, lawyers, management consultants, think tanks and government, should also read this much respected industry-standard report.



The new edition of this report depicts a sector which is largely static. Private medical insurance saw a marginal increase in subscribers in 2018 based on a rise in demand from SMEs. Growth in health cash plans and dental plans has been driven by demand from corporate schemes.



Avenues for growth and diversification in recent years have focused on wellbeing products and services where remote technology has energised provision. The publisher has identified an emerging trend for standalone wellbeing cover which offers quick access to GPs, mental health counselling, therapists, and other experts, and self-help initiatives, which offer consumers immediate value. This trend has been advanced by coronavirus. The report finds that during lockdown there was a notable rise in the use of remote wellbeing services.



This report identifies the key drivers for the health cover sector in 2020 and 2021 and provides some initial demand projections. But how will the crisis affect cover decisions by employers and personal consumers in the near term and will market conditions recover and offer growth in the long-term?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PRIVATE MEDICAL COVER

1.1 Private Medical Cover - Headline Statistics

1.2 Volume Demand for Private Medical Cover

1.3 Private Medical Cover Spending and Average Prices

1.4 Private Medical Cover Claims Paid, Cost Inflation, and Gross Margins



2. HEALTH CASH PLANS

2.1 Health Cash Plans - Headline Statistics

2.2 Volume Demand for Health Cash Plans

2.3 Health Cash Plan Spending and Average Price Paid

2.4 Health Cash Plan Benefits Paid, Cost Inflation and Gross Margins

2.5 Breakdown of Health Cash Plan Benefits



3. DENTAL BENEFIT PLANS

3.1 Dental Benefit Plans - Headline Statistics

3.2 Dental Capitation/Maintenance Plan Trends

3.3 Dental Insurance Trends

3.4 Historical Trends in Demand for Dental Benefit Plans



4. WELLBEING COVER - INCORPORATING PRIVATE PRIMARY MEDICAL CARE (GP) COVER

4.1 Wellbeing Cover (Incorporating Private Primary Medical Care (GP) Cover) - Headline Statistics

4.2 Wellbeing /Private GP Consultations as an Addition to Cover



5. HEALTH COVER PRODUCT INNOVATION

5.1 Budget Plans

5.1.1 General Exclusions

5.1.2 Directional

5.1.3 High Excess

5.1.4 Co-insurance

5.2 Enhanced Benefit Plans

5.2.1 General

5.2.2 Self-help

5.2.3 Wellness Benefits and Discounts

5.3 Flexible Corporate Plans/Menu-Based Schemes

5.4 Target Group Plans

5.4.1 Over 50s

5.4.2 Healthy Individuals

5.4.3 Professions

5.4.4 Children and Families

5.4.5 Treatment

5.5 Back to Work Policies and Sickness Absence Management

5.6 Fixed Price Products

5.7 Individual Underwriting and Other Underwriting

5.8 High-Value Medical Cash Plans

5.9 Combined Healthcare Insurance Plans

5.10 Stand Alone Benefit Plans

5.11 Medical Savings

5.12 NHS 'Top Ups'



6. DISTRIBUTION

6.1 Private Medical Cover Distribution Trends

6.2 Health Cash Plan Distribution Trends

6.3 Dental Insurance Distribution Trends

6.4 Online Sales



7. HEALTH COVER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

7.1 Private Medical Cover - Insurers and Administrators

7.1.1 Market Structure and Latest Developments

7.1.1.1 Entrants

7.1.1.2 Exits

7.1.2 Market Shares

7.1.2.1 Insured (Premium Income) Market Shares

7.1.2.2 Market Shares for Total Private Medical Cover Market: Insured Premium Income Plus Self-Insured (Healthcare Trusts) Spending

7.1.3 Private Medical Cover Industry Events in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s

7.1.4 Future Developments in the Private Medical Cover Industry

7.2 Health Cash Plan Providers

7.2.1 Market Structure - Entrants, Exits and Consolidation

7.2.2 Market Shares

7.2.3 Cash Plan Industry Events in the 2000s and 2010s

7.2.4 Future Developments in the Cash Plan Industry

7.3 Dental Benefit Plan Providers

7.3.1 Dental Plan Industry Events in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s

7.4 Private Primary Medical Care (GP) Cover Providers



8. MARKET DRIVERS, POTENTIAL AND PROJECTIONS

8.1 Private Medical Cover Drivers

8.2 Health Cash Plan Drivers

8.3 Dental Cover Drivers

8.4 Wellbeing Cover (Incorporating Private Primary Medical Care (GP) Cover) Drivers

8.5 Projections

8.5.1 2019 Drivers

8.5.2 2020 Drivers

8.5.3 2021 Drivers

8.5.4 Coronavirus Issues for Private Medical Cover, Health Cash Plans, and Dental Cover

8.5.5 Post Coronavirus Trends for Private Medical Cover, Health Cash Plans, and Dental Cover

8.5.6 Private Medical Cover Projection Estimates

8.5.7 Health Cash Plan Projection Estimates

8.5.8 Dental Benefit Plans Projection Estimates

