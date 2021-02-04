New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018903/?utm_source=GNW



The global students and workers non-residential accommodation market is expected to grow from $9.84 billion in 2020 to $10.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The non-residential accommodation market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate rooming and boarding houses and similar facilities, such as off campus dormitories, residential clubs, and workers’ camps. These establishments provide temporary or longer-term accommodation, which, for the period of occupancy, may serve as a principal residence. These establishments also may provide complementary services, such as housekeeping, meals, and laundry services. The non-residential accommodation market is segmented into dormitories, off campus establishments and migrant workers’ camps.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market.



