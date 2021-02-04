WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day on Thursday, February 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET

BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series: “Proteins - Degraders and Other Next Gen Technologies” on Thursday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each event will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays of the presentations will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

