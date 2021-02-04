Winston-Salem, NC, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced an agreement with Protenus, the healthcare compliance analytics platform that protects patient privacy for the nation's leading health systems, will expand drug diversion prevention capabilities to Inmar Intelligence’s clients within U.S. health systems. Through this agreement, Protenus has joined Inmar Intelligence’s Innovator EcosystemTM as a Platform Accelerator. The Innovator Ecosystem

brings together companies that deliver technological innovation to the marketplace, improve ROI for retailers, CPGs, and Healthcare Facilities and enhance the customer experience.



The opioid epidemic continues to be a major health crisis in the U.S., but conversations around the topic have dwindled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, prior to COVID-19, over 220 people died from an opioid overdose per day, and this number has only increased since the pandemic began. However, safeguards against improper distribution and misuse of controlled substances, including opioids, remain strong and a driving force behind protecting patients and the U.S. healthcare workforce.

“In working with Protenus, our Inmar Intelligence healthcare clients have the opportunity to implement Protenus’ drug diversion prevention platform and strengthen their systems to prevent overdoses, protect patients and employees, and mitigate the risk of establishing negative institutional reputations,” said Rob Zomok, President, SupplyTech, at Inmar Intelligence. “We look forward to integrating Protenus’ platform into our Innovator Ecosystem and our client systems, and are proud of our combined role in helping to solve the opioid crisis across the U.S.”

Protenus’ Clinical Drug Diversion Surveillance powered by AI capabilities tracks actions and movements within a hospital’s EHR and ancillary systems, identifying unusual activity that could otherwise lead to unauthorized distribution of controlled substances, including opioid medications, inside and outside the facility. The advanced analytics detect potential threats to patients, healthcare workers and all of those directly and tangentially related from potential harm due to the unauthorized use of the medications.

“Inmar Intelligence has a decades-long proven track record of addressing national health issues head on. We are thrilled to be working with Inmar to combine the best-in-class offerings and protect not only those in the health systems across the country, but their families as well,” said Nick Culbertson, CEO and Co-founder of Protenus. “This agreement allows us to reach more health care systems across the country, and in turn, help protect more Americans from harm.”

About Inmar Intelligence

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation’s leading health systems, providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. In 2020, Protenus was named one of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers, one of CBInsights Digital Health 150, and the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring. In 2019, Protenus was named one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

