CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the first enterprise networking company to bridge the gap between LTE/5G cellular wireless and enterprise IT infrastructure, today announced it has been honored by the OnGo Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, during the organization’s inaugural 2020 OnGo awards. Specifically, Celona’s innovative platform for private 5G networks, received the “Outstanding Innovation in OnGo Technology and Architecture” award.



“This award is a testament to the hard work and talent of the entire Celona team, particularly given the hurdles faced by our entire industry in 2020,” said Rajeev Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Celona. “That such a distinguished panel of expert judges saw fit to give us this award means a great deal to me personally and our entire organization.”

The OnGo Awards recognize innovations in delivering real-world OnGo solutions that also highlight the market impact of shared spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band. Taking advantage of the CBRS spectrum, Celona delivers industry’s first end-to-end, vertically integrated LTE/5G stack exclusively for deployments in mission-critical enterprise environments. Celona’s software-defined approach in its technology platform is uniquely designed to accelerate the adoption of new digital business initiatives – without the cost and complexities associated with integrating cellular LTE/5G wireless with existing enterprise IT and OT infrastructures.

“This year’s impressive applicant pool showcases the innovation that has been driving the wireless connectivity market in the last few years. The 2020 OnGo Award winners embody this unmatched level of innovation, allowing OnGo to become what it is today and paving the way as we gear up for widespread 5G NR adoption and the increase in demand for secure, reliable connectivity in our everyday lives,” shares OnGo Alliance Executive Director Alan Ewing.

Backed by key strategic investors like Qualcomm Ventures and NTT Venture Capital, Celona has developed the only market solution that fully automates the deployment and operations of private LTE/5G wireless networks within the enterprise. For more information and to see Celona’s solution in action, please visit celona.io/journey.

ABOUT CELONA

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on accelerating the adoption of business-critical apps on enterprise wireless and helping organizations implement a new generation of digital business initiatives. Taking advantage of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in the United States, Celona’s solution architecture is designed to automate deployment of cellular wireless technology by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.