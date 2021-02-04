SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd . (TSX-V: NBVA), a developer of decryption software that broadens network traffic security and visibility, today announced the general availability of its new KeySense feature. KeySense is an enhancement to the company’s patented and proprietary Session Key Intercept (SKI) solution. KeySense expands Nubeva’s support of inline decryption applications, enabling NG-firewalls, IPS, APT and other technologies, further enhancing their ability to inspect traffic with higher performance and greater ease.



Nubeva SKI software reliably captures the session encryption secrets (keys) from client and server TLS connections without disruption to systems, applications or traffic. Utilizing Nubeva’s previously announced FastKey protocol, these keys are then securely forwarded to authorized inline and passive systems for decryption and subsequent inspection before they are destroyed. In the rare event that a session key cannot be obtained, Nubeva KeySense can now signal the inspection system at the very beginning of the connection so that alternate processing, or traffic blocking, can be applied. KeySense allows monitoring systems to make more intelligent decisions on handling traffic while simplifying operations and improving performance and security for those relying on the monitoring technology.

“We are excited to announce our KeySense capability that Nubeva customers will view as a value add to our Session Key Intercept solution,” said Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Nubeva. “Driven by customer requirements, KeySense is a groundbreaking capability for enabling high-throughput, low latency, and real-time applications of our technology. The release of this feature sharpens our fit into current markets and opens up other extreme-scale monitoring and protection of 5G, IoT and cloud infrastructure.”

Launched in 2020, Nubeva Session Key Intercept provides best-in-class functionality and advanced visibility into traffic previously impossible to see with the growing adoption of TLS 1.3. The software provides improved decryption capability, price performance, and simplicity of both development and end-user operation over previous decryption methods. SKI can be used with next-generation firewalls, secure web gateways and proxies, SD-WAN, intrusion prevention, APT, and DLP systems, as well as application monitoring and assurance systems.

Nubeva licenses SKI software as an OEM solution for next-generation decryption. It further enables application monitoring and cybersecurity that requires deep network packet inspection. The solution offers a better, faster, and more secure alternative to legacy methods.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software for the decryption of TLS network traffic to enable deep packet inspection for security and application monitoring systems. The need to inspect data in motion is fundamental to network security and application monitoring and assurance. Nubeva solves the growing capability, performance, and complexity gaps introduced by modern TLS encryption and today’s network and computing architectures. The shift to SaaS, the cloud, 5G, and stronger encryption practices like perfect forward secrecy and TLS 1.3 create new and unique challenges for in-line and out-of-band decryption and visibility solutions. Nubeva has evolved the TLS visibility option for the modern era of strong encryption in dynamic and distributed computing environments. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

