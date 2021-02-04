NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney diseases to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, announced today that it will co-host a Capital Markets Day for Kidney Health with the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) on Thursday, February 11 from 8:00 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. EST. The virtual event will bring together a broad group of delegates representing the kidney community, including leading clinicians, representatives of U.S. government health agencies, kidney care innovators and investors focused on life sciences and medical technology, for a series of presentations and panel discussions on the challenges and innovations arising from kidney health and the market opportunity in this area.
The Capital Markets Day for Kidney Health event will feature keynote addresses by Susan E. Quaggin, MD, FRCP(C), FASN, President, American Society of Nephrology and Chief, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Director, Feingberg Cardiovascular and Renal Research Institute, Charles Horace Mayo Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University; and Steven Coca, DO, MS, Associate Professor of Medicine Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York and co-founder of RenalytixAI. RenalytixAI CEO James McCullough will also participate in a panel discussion on lead IPOs in kidney disease in 2020.
The full agenda and registration information can be viewed here: https://www.asn-online.org/KCMD
Kidney diseases affects 850 million individuals worldwide, including over 37 million Americans, costing the U.S. healthcare system over $120 billion per year in Medicare spending alone.1, 2, 3 Despite the significant patient need, awareness and new product development has lagged behind many other fields, until now. There is a trend among healthcare companies, medical providers, organizations, and researchers to assess early-stage prognosis and end-to-end integrated solutions for kidney disease in an effort to prevent the economic and health impacts.
“Better management in kidney disease is happening now, and the roster of speakers today are innovators in their field and at the cutting edge of transforming the way we understand the progression of early-to-end-stage kidney disease,” said Susan E. Quaggin, MD. “As we begin to change the consequences of kidney disease for patients through the use of emerging technologies, we expect to begin to see better outcomes for patients as well as benefits in the health system.”
“Kidney disease is one of the biggest unmet public health needs today. New advancements in precision medicine coupled with significant recent changes in reimbursement and regulatory policies have made kidney disease one of the most attractive areas for innovation and investment in the healthcare space,” said James McCullough, CEO of RenalytixAI.
The list of speakers participating in the Capital Markets Day for Kidney Health includes:
About Kidney Disease
Kidney disease is now recognized as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and 1 out of 2 people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD*. Kidney disease is referred to as a "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage. Each year, kidney disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer. Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.
* https://www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/publications-resources/2019-national-facts.html
About the American Society of Nephrology
Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 20,000 members representing 131 countries. For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact the society at 202-640-4660.
About RenalytixAI
RenalytixAI (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX.com (visit www.kidneyintelx.com) which is being designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. For more information, visit www.renalytixai.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning the ability of technological and other advancements to curtail costs of CKD and end-stage kidney disease and improve patient outcomes. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the plans and objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These and other risks are described more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on October 28, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
