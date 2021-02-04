BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced that it has integrated Metrc with its Agrify Insights™ software platform. This integration further strengthens Agrify’s software capabilities by adding regulatory tracking and compliance functionality to Agrify Insights’ many other core features, which allow cultivators to optimize growing environments with the goal to achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost.



Metrc is a regulatory compliance tracking and management solution used by 15 states and the District of Columbia to track cannabis from seed to sale. At launch, the Metrc integration is an offered feature in Agrify Insights and is approved for use in Massachusetts, Colorado, and Nevada through Agrify’s Agxion, Inc. subsidiary. In the coming months, Agrify plans to roll out Agrify Insights with the Metrc integration in every state that it is certified for use.

“Our cutting-edge cultivation software provides real-time monitoring, control, and management of our clients’ operations while delivering actionable insights into production optimization,” said Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify. “We follow a customer-centric approach and continuously evaluate how we can best optimize our software platform to help clients achieve high levels of efficiency in their business. Compliance management software is a vital aspect of the cannabis industry, and with this new Metrc integration, we believe clients will have a complete backend solution to help them achieve operational efficiencies.”

The Agrify Insights platform seamlessly shares data with Metrc in the following ways:

Information about cannabis strains is automatically synchronized between Agrify Insights and Metrc

Harvest yields entered into Agrify Insights is uploaded to Metrc

Facility locations defined in Agrify Insights can be uploaded to Metrc with the press of a button

Metrc items can be defined in Agrify Insights or imported from Metrc into Agrify Insights

When new lifecycles are started in Agrify Insights, a new plant batch is created in Metrc

When plants are transplanted from the Integrated Grow Racks (IGR) into a Vertical Farming Unit (VFU), the plant batch location and plant batch growth phase are both updated in Metrc

Plant tags in Agrify Insights are synchronized with plants in Metrc

Plants in vegetative and flower phases marked as “destroyed” in Agrify Insights are also marked as “destroyed” in Metrc

Harvest weights and lab test results are automatically downloaded from Metrc into Agrify Insights where the data can be easily analyzed and plotted on 10 different types of charts



About Agrify (NasdaqCM:AGFY)

We are a developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. We use data, science, and technology to empower our customers to be more efficient, more productive, and more intelligent about how they run their businesses. Our highly advanced and proprietary hardware and software solutions have been designed to help our customers achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost. For more information, please visit our website at www.agrify.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for additional funds; intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus from our intiial public offering, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

