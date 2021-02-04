New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018902/?utm_source=GNW

85 billion in 2020 to $45.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $56.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The camping and caravanning market consists of sales of camping and caravanning services and related goods in sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles) by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that operate sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles). These establishments may provide access to facilities, such as washrooms, laundry rooms, recreation halls, playgrounds, stores, and snack bars. This camping and caravanning industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating overnight recreational camps, such as children’s camps, family vacation camps, hunting and fishing camps, and outdoor adventure retreats, that offer trail riding, white water rafting, hiking, and similar activities. These establishments provide accommodation facilities, such as cabins and fixed campsites, and other amenities, such as food services, recreational facilities and equipment, and organized recreational activities. The camping and caravanning market is segmented into RV (recreational vehicle) parks and campgrounds and recreational and vacation camps.



North America was the largest region in the global camping and caravanning market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global camping and caravanning market. Africa was the smallest region in the global camping and caravanning market.



Growing awareness on sustainable living is encouraging campers to practice environment-friendly camping. These include using reusable utensils and cutlery, natural mosquito repellents, solar lamps and chargers, refillable water bottles, eco-friendly sleeping bags, tents and other camping equipment. For instance, The Big Island, in Hawaii is a popular ecofriendly farm promoting sustainable living.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the camping and caravanning market in 2020 as governments globally imposed restrictions on domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the camping and caravanning market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Millennial population is driving the camping and caravanning market. Millennials, known as generation Y, are young adults born between 1980 and 2004. By 2020, millennials are expected to take 320 million international trips. Millennials are predicted to outnumber baby boomers by almost 22 million by 2030. A large proportion of this population are showing interest in camping, adventure activities and nature exploration. According to the North American Camping Report, Millennials and Gen Xers accounted for around three-quarters of all campers, with Millennials accounting for 40%. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period driving the camping and caravanning market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018902/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001