Company announcement nr. 58

Fredericia, February 4th 2021





Lost arbitration incurs additional costs



The company has been involved in an arbitration case concerning an advisory fee, as described in company announcement no. 42, "Addition of note to the interim report 2020".

The case is lost and the amount owed including additional costs of approx. 1,5 MDKK is paid.





About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com





Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser

Please see company announcement no. 55



Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:

Websites:

www.waturu.com

Financial reports:

www.waturu.com/documents

Further press related news:

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/