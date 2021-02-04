New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018900/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36977.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The durable goods wholesalers market consists of sales of capital or durable goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in selling capital or durable goods to other businesses on wholesale basis. wholesalers generally take title to the goods that they sell; in other words, they buy and sell goods on their own account. Durable goods are new or used items generally with a normal life expectancy of three years or more. Durable goods wholesale trade establishments are engaged in wholesaling products, such as motor vehicles, furniture, construction materials, machinery and equipment (including household-type appliances), metals and minerals (except petroleum), sporting goods, toys and hobby goods, recyclable materials, and parts. The durable goods wholesalers market is segmented into motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and supplies wholesalers; furniture and home furnishing wholesalers; lumber and other construction materials wholesalers; professional and commercial equipment and supplies wholesalers; metal and mineral (except petroleum) wholesalers; household appliances and electrical and electronic goods wholesalers; hardware, and plumbing and heating equipment and supplies wholesalers; machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers; and miscellaneous durable goods wholesalers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global durable goods wholesalers market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global durable goods wholesalers market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global durable goods wholesalers market.



Technology implementation in the wholesale industry increases the efficiency and streamlines operations. Digitization in wholesale trade market enhances the customer experience by efficiently engaging with them through seamless connectivity. Digitization allows the wholesale companies to automate their sales order process and create an omni-channel strategy that is interacting with customers on all sales channels and giving customers with multiple purchase options. Wasco, a leading wholesaler of central heating and plumbing products is using a solution which manages and publishes product information across all channels with the aim of creating a unique omni-channel customer experience.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018900/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001