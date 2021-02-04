Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitamin K Market 2020 - Shift Toward Organic Synthesis of Vitamin K2 Spurs Market Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitamin K market is a relatively niche space when compared to other vitamin markets, such as vitamin A, B, D, and E.

Researchers' growing interest in vitamin K2, as evident by the increasing number of clinical studies, will fuel the vitamin K market for the next 5 years. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and osteoporosis cases, an expanding aging population, and consumers' inclination toward preventive healthcare approaches to avoid excessive medical treatment expenditure are driving the global vitamin K market.

The strategy adopted by market participants of combining vitamin K with calcium, vitamin D3, or multivitamins is benefiting the vitamin K market. Moreover, the upsurge in market activity for functional beverages and infant nutrition in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the vitamin K market during the forecast period.

Study Coverage

The geographic scope of this study is global and includes the following regions: North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW).

The 2 types of vitamin K studied in depth are vitamin K1, with respect to application (dietary supplements, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics) and region; and vitamin K2, with respect to application (dietary supplements and food and beverages) and region.

Market forecasts and analysis are provided by region and product type from 2017 to 2025. Revenue share and competitive benchmarking by top participants is provided for the year 2020.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been considered in this analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Vitamin K Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Vitamin K Market

Vitamin K Market Scope of Analysis

Market Definition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation Descriptions

Key Competitors for Global Vitamin K Market

Competitive Benchmarking, Vitamin K Market

Dietary Reference Values for Vitamin K

Vitamin K1 Concentration by Application, Vitamin K Market

Vitamin K2 Concentration by Application, Vitamin K Market

Value Chain, Vitamin K Market

Vitamin K2 - Fermentation Manufacturing Process

Market Trends, Vitamin K Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Impelling Advanced Vitamin K Research

Growth Drivers for Vitamin K Market

Growth Restraints for Vitamin K Market

Forecast Assumptions, Vitamin K Market

Key Growth Metrics for Vitamin K Market

Revenue Forecast, Vitamin K Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Vitamin K Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Vitamin K Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Vitamin K Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Vitamin K Market

Competitive Environment, Vitamin K Market

Revenue Share, Vitamin K Market

Competitive Landscape, Vitamin K Market

Acquisition by Vitamin K Manufacturers (2017 and 2018)

Partnership/Agreements/Investment by Vitamin K Manufacturers (2017, 2019, and 2020)

Expansion by Vitamin K Manufacturers (2017, 2019, and 2020)

Product Launches by Vitamin K Manufacturers (2017-2019)

Regulatory Activities by Vitamin K Manufacturers (2020)

Innovations in Production Process (2018-2020)

Research Focus - Bone Health/Musco-Skeletal/Osteoporosis (2018-2020)

Research Focus - Cardio Health, Vascular Calcification (2018-2020)

Research Focus - Infants and Age-Related Disorders (2018-2020)

Other Vitamin K Related Clinical Trials (2018-2020)

Regulatory Landscape, Vitamin K Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Vitamin K1

Key Growth Metrics for Vitamin K1

Revenue Forecast by Application, Vitamin K1

Revenue Forecast by Region, Vitamin K1

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application, Vitamin K1

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Vitamin K2

Key Growth Metrics for Vitamin K2

Revenue Forecast by Application, Vitamin K2

Revenue Forecast by Region, Vitamin K2

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application, Vitamin K2

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Vitamin K Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Clinical Trials for Vitamin K Market Penetration, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expansion in Asia-Pacific to Boost Vitamin K Market, 2020

6. Next Steps

