Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitamin K Market 2020 - Shift Toward Organic Synthesis of Vitamin K2 Spurs Market Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vitamin K market is a relatively niche space when compared to other vitamin markets, such as vitamin A, B, D, and E.
Researchers' growing interest in vitamin K2, as evident by the increasing number of clinical studies, will fuel the vitamin K market for the next 5 years. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and osteoporosis cases, an expanding aging population, and consumers' inclination toward preventive healthcare approaches to avoid excessive medical treatment expenditure are driving the global vitamin K market.
The strategy adopted by market participants of combining vitamin K with calcium, vitamin D3, or multivitamins is benefiting the vitamin K market. Moreover, the upsurge in market activity for functional beverages and infant nutrition in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the vitamin K market during the forecast period.
Study Coverage
The geographic scope of this study is global and includes the following regions: North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW).
The 2 types of vitamin K studied in depth are vitamin K1, with respect to application (dietary supplements, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics) and region; and vitamin K2, with respect to application (dietary supplements and food and beverages) and region.
Market forecasts and analysis are provided by region and product type from 2017 to 2025. Revenue share and competitive benchmarking by top participants is provided for the year 2020.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been considered in this analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Vitamin K Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Vitamin K1
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Vitamin K2
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Vitamin K Market
6. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rpf2f
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: