ADAS penetration rates are expected to increase significantly due to regulation, safety rating systems, lower cost of sensors or implementation. Rising penetration will boost revenues for automotive suppliers and contribute significantly to their profitability.
This report examines the rankings and market shares of the Top-ADAS hardware component suppliers (radar, cameras, Lidar, ultrasonic sensors) in 2015-20 by ADAS revenues, radar, camera and lidar across major geographies. Additionally, we provide the portfolio roadmap of ADAS suppliers and benchmarking of their capabilities for Level 2, 3 and Level 4.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- ADAS Suppliers' ranking by ADAS revenues: 2015-2020
- Suppliers' ranking in ADAS Sensors in Europe, USA and China in 2017
- ADAS Suppliers' ranking in Europe in 2017: Leaders by key sensors: radar, camera
- ADAS Suppliers' ranking in radar and Lidar: Europe 2017 vs 2020
- Snapshot of the ADAS market revenues from Top-11 Suppliers in 2020
2. Safety regulation, competition & consumer demand create opportunities for ADAS Suppliers
- ADAS penetration is rising in key car markets enhancing safety & convenience
- Changes in safety requirements push ADAS into standard equipment
- ADAS are not exclusive to the premium car segment any more
- As the auto industry shifts from HW to SW, suppliers tailor their strategy to lead the ADAS market
- Learn why suppliers are well-positioned to monetise ADAS growth
- Challenges for ADAS suppliers
3. Rankings & market shares of ADAS component Suppliers in 2015-20
- Ranking of suppliers by Automotive Revenue during 2015-18
- Ranking of suppliers by total ADAS revenue between 2015-20
- Learn which Suppliers have recorded the stronger ADAS revenue growth during 2015-17
- Suppliers' Shares in combined Top-11 ADAS Revenue in 2016-18
- ADAS-to-Automotive Revenue in 2015-20 for leading Suppliers
- Ranking of Leading Tier-1s by ADAS Sensor in Europe in 2017-20
- ADAS sensor technology overview in 2017 by leading supplier
- Forward-looking radar at 77GHz for ACC & TJA features
- Corner radar at 24GHz for Blind Spot Monitoring
- Front-facing camera for AEB, LDW and LKA features
- Infrared camera for Night Vision systems
- Driver monitoring camera
- Lidar for Collision Avoidance redundancy
- Ultrasonics
- Ranking of Leading Tier-1s by radar and camera in China in 2017
- Forward-looking Radar shares in China in 2017
- Front-facing Camera shares by leading Tier-1s in China 2017
- Ranking of Leading Tier-1s by radar, camera and ultrasonics in the U.S in 2017
- Radar shares in USA in 2017: front & corner
- Front-facing Camera shares by leading Tier-1s in USA 2017
- Supplier shares in Ultrasonics in USA in 2017
4. Leading suppliers of ADAS hardware components: analysis, portfolio & key figures
- APTIV
- Aptiv's ADAS revenues
- Aptiv's competitive position in ADAS
- Aptiv's outlook in ADAS by 2020
- Bosch
- Bosch's key figures on revenues, sales and production of ADAS sensors
- Bosch's competitive position in ADAS: components and customers
- Bosch's outlook in ADAS for 2017-2020
- Continental
- Continental's key ADAS figures: revenues, sensor sales and production
- Continental's ADAS portfolio: components and features
- Continental's competitive position in ADAS
- Continental's outlook in ADAS by 2020
- Denso
- Denso's key ADAS figures
- Denso's competitive position in ADAS
- Denso's outlook in ADAS by 2020
- Hella
- Hella's key ADAS figures and sensors
- Hella's competitive position and outlook in ADAS for 2016-20
- Hitachi
- Hitachi's key ADAS figures and sensors
- Hitachi's outlook in ADAS by 2020
- Magna
- Magna's ADAS revenues and portfolio of sensors and features
- Magna's competitive position in ADAS sensors in Europe and USA
- Magna's strategy & outlook in ADAS by 2020
- Mobileye
- Mobileye's ADAS revenues and portfolio of sensors and features
- Valeo
- Valeo's key figures on revenues and sales of ADAS sensors
- Valeo's competitive position and outlook in the ADAS market
- Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv)
- Veoneer's key ADAS figures: revenues and sales of ADAS sensors
- Veoneer's ADAS portfolio: components and features
- Veoneer's competitive position in Europe
- Veoneer's strategy and outlook in ADAS by 2020
- Zenuity
- ZF
- ZF's ADAS revenues and portfolio of sensors and features
- ZF's competitive position & outlook in ADAS by 2020
5. ADAS Suppliers' Ranking in 2020 & Sensor outlook
- Forecast of ADAS suppliers' revenues in 2020
- ADAS-to-Automotive Revenue Forecast for major Suppliers in 2020
- ADAS & Automated Driving adoption outlook up to 2025
- OEM & Supplier Consortiums for L3-5 platforms, AMoD and HD maps
- Outlook for ADAS radar, camera, Lidar, and ultrasonic components
- Lidar forecast up to 2020 in passenger cars
- ADAS sensor outlook up to 2020
- Overview of the ADAS component supplier ecosystem: Tier-1s, 2s and their portfolio
