Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rankings & Market Shares of Top Tier-1 ADAS Suppliers by 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



ADAS penetration rates are expected to increase significantly due to regulation, safety rating systems, lower cost of sensors or implementation. Rising penetration will boost revenues for automotive suppliers and contribute significantly to their profitability.

This report examines the rankings and market shares of the Top-ADAS hardware component suppliers (radar, cameras, Lidar, ultrasonic sensors) in 2015-20 by ADAS revenues, radar, camera and lidar across major geographies. Additionally, we provide the portfolio roadmap of ADAS suppliers and benchmarking of their capabilities for Level 2, 3 and Level 4.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

ADAS Suppliers' ranking by ADAS revenues: 2015-2020

Suppliers' ranking in ADAS Sensors in Europe, USA and China in 2017

ADAS Suppliers' ranking in Europe in 2017: Leaders by key sensors: radar, camera

ADAS Suppliers' ranking in radar and Lidar: Europe 2017 vs 2020

Snapshot of the ADAS market revenues from Top-11 Suppliers in 2020

2. Safety regulation, competition & consumer demand create opportunities for ADAS Suppliers

ADAS penetration is rising in key car markets enhancing safety & convenience

Changes in safety requirements push ADAS into standard equipment

ADAS are not exclusive to the premium car segment any more

As the auto industry shifts from HW to SW, suppliers tailor their strategy to lead the ADAS market

Learn why suppliers are well-positioned to monetise ADAS growth

Challenges for ADAS suppliers

3. Rankings & market shares of ADAS component Suppliers in 2015-20

Ranking of suppliers by Automotive Revenue during 2015-18

Ranking of suppliers by total ADAS revenue between 2015-20

Learn which Suppliers have recorded the stronger ADAS revenue growth during 2015-17

Suppliers' Shares in combined Top-11 ADAS Revenue in 2016-18

ADAS-to-Automotive Revenue in 2015-20 for leading Suppliers

Ranking of Leading Tier-1s by ADAS Sensor in Europe in 2017-20

ADAS sensor technology overview in 2017 by leading supplier

Forward-looking radar at 77GHz for ACC & TJA features

Corner radar at 24GHz for Blind Spot Monitoring

Front-facing camera for AEB, LDW and LKA features

Infrared camera for Night Vision systems

Driver monitoring camera

Lidar for Collision Avoidance redundancy

Ultrasonics

Ranking of Leading Tier-1s by radar and camera in China in 2017

Forward-looking Radar shares in China in 2017

Front-facing Camera shares by leading Tier-1s in China 2017

Ranking of Leading Tier-1s by radar, camera and ultrasonics in the U.S in 2017

Radar shares in USA in 2017: front & corner

Front-facing Camera shares by leading Tier-1s in USA 2017

Supplier shares in Ultrasonics in USA in 2017

4. Leading suppliers of ADAS hardware components: analysis, portfolio & key figures

APTIV Aptiv's ADAS revenues Aptiv's competitive position in ADAS Aptiv's outlook in ADAS by 2020

Bosch Bosch's key figures on revenues, sales and production of ADAS sensors Bosch's competitive position in ADAS: components and customers Bosch's outlook in ADAS for 2017-2020

Continental Continental's key ADAS figures: revenues, sensor sales and production Continental's ADAS portfolio: components and features Continental's competitive position in ADAS Continental's outlook in ADAS by 2020

Denso Denso's key ADAS figures Denso's competitive position in ADAS Denso's outlook in ADAS by 2020

Hella Hella's key ADAS figures and sensors Hella's competitive position and outlook in ADAS for 2016-20

Hitachi Hitachi's key ADAS figures and sensors Hitachi's outlook in ADAS by 2020

Magna Magna's ADAS revenues and portfolio of sensors and features Magna's competitive position in ADAS sensors in Europe and USA Magna's strategy & outlook in ADAS by 2020

Mobileye Mobileye's ADAS revenues and portfolio of sensors and features

Valeo Valeo's key figures on revenues and sales of ADAS sensors Valeo's competitive position and outlook in the ADAS market

Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv) Veoneer's key ADAS figures: revenues and sales of ADAS sensors Veoneer's ADAS portfolio: components and features Veoneer's competitive position in Europe Veoneer's strategy and outlook in ADAS by 2020

Zenuity

ZF ZF's ADAS revenues and portfolio of sensors and features ZF's competitive position & outlook in ADAS by 2020



5. ADAS Suppliers' Ranking in 2020 & Sensor outlook

Forecast of ADAS suppliers' revenues in 2020

ADAS-to-Automotive Revenue Forecast for major Suppliers in 2020

ADAS & Automated Driving adoption outlook up to 2025

OEM & Supplier Consortiums for L3-5 platforms, AMoD and HD maps

Outlook for ADAS radar, camera, Lidar, and ultrasonic components

Lidar forecast up to 2020 in passenger cars

ADAS sensor outlook up to 2020

Overview of the ADAS component supplier ecosystem: Tier-1s, 2s and their portfolio

