Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Roadmaps: Autonomous Driving, Automotive Cyber Security, V2X & AI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Deployment of Level 3 automated driving is subject to regional regulatory approval.



This report analyses the regulatory landscape for the transition from Supervised to Unsupervised-Driving (SAE Level 4-5) to allow the deployment of higher levels of autonomy in Europe, USA, China, Japan and other markets. Since the future is also Secure and Connected, our analysis also provides a regulatory guide on Automotive Cyber Security and V2X (V2V-V2I).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. Autonomous Driving regulation for SAE Lv.3 systems

1.1. AD regulation: the gap between current and future technology vs regulation

1.2. Inherent differences in regulatory process & race to autonomy raise concerns over the lack of harmonization of AD regulation

1.3. How does regulation affect deployment? Favourable geographies for L3 deployment

1.4. UNECE: The amendment of UN R79 vs a Horizontal regulation

1.4.1. The amendment of the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic

1.4.2. The amendment of UN R79 is the critical step towards self-steering systems that will unlock Level 3-4 deployment

1.4.3. Automated Lane Keeping Systems (ALKS) regulation for Lv.3

1.4.4. Three consequences arising from the delay of R79's amendment

1.4.5. European Autonomous Driving Forecast: L1-L4 car sales up to 2025

1.5. Germany to lead AD deployment in Europe driven by supportive AD framework

1.5.1. Level 3 automated driving to become legal in Germany from autumn 2017

1.5.2. Review of Germany's AD Ethical Guidelines

1.6. Opportunities for the UK to compete as a global AD hub: innovation, testing, deployment

1.6.1. Overview of the UK's AD regulatory activity

1.7. Flexible AD regulatory framework in the USA but concerns over safety and harmonisation

1.7.1. L3 deployment strategy in the U.S based on the regulatory landscape

1.7.2. The USA has opened up the road to L3-5 with voluntary guidelines

1.7.3. Assessment of USA AD policy: Guidelines (voluntary) vs Regulation (mandatory)

1.7.4. Action to harmonise state law: LEAD'R Act & SELF-DRIVE Act

1.8. China's regulation for Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (ICVs)

1.8.1. Status of AD regulation in China & roadmap for ICV standards

1.8.2. Concerns over the regulatory action needed in China

1.9. Japan's AD regulatory status

1.10. Summary of AD regulatory developments in other leading markets

1.10.1. Europe

1.10.2. Asia, Asia-Pacific & North and South America

2. Active Safety Regulation for ADAS L1-L2 & NCAP Lv2 rating

2.1. The problem with driver distraction, confusion or misuse because of ADAS UX/UI

2.2. UN GSRII mandates Active Safety equipment to tackle driver distraction

2.3. EuroNCAP's 2020 rating for Highway Assist / Lv.2 features

3. Data recording & liability in SAE Level 3-Conditional Automation

3.1 Learn why we need Automated Driving-Event Data Recorders

3.2 Regulatory guidance on data recording and storage for L3 is immature

3.3 L3 vehicle automation presents challenges & opportunities for the insurance value chain

4. Automotive Cyber Security Regulation in major car markets

4.1 The absence of regulatory mandates restricts the adoption and standardisation of Automotive Cyber Security solutions

4.2 Automotive Cyber Security regulatory action in the USA

4.3 UN regulation on Automotive Cyber Security coming Jan'21: European Union & Japan

4.4 ISO/SAE 21434: a joint standard to harmonise Automotive Cyber Security

4.5 What regulatory/legal action is needed to secure Connected Cars?

5. Vehicle-to-Everything V2X: V2V-V2I Regulation

5.1 How could V2V and V2I communications help towards road safety?

5.2 V2V isn't a technical prerequisite for HAVs but can enhance their safety

5.3 State of the art: V2V & V2I already on the road today

5.4 V2V-V2I regulatory roadmap: UN, USA and China

5.5 Security and privacy in DSRC-based V2V and V2I

5.6 Insights on the regulatory activity for V2X with CTO of Autotalks

5.6.1 V2X deployment status raises concerns over the lack of harmonization

5.6.2 Learn how regulatory guidance for V2X will evolve in major markets

5.6.3 Weighting in the debate between DSRC / ITS-G5 and C-V2X

5.6.4 Understand which V2X-supported features will come to market first

5.6.5 Winners from the installation of V2X sensors & infrastructure

6. Regulation for Artificial Intelligence in Automotive

6.1 European Commission's first attempt to regulate "high risk" AI applications

Appendix: Overview of regulations and legislation in this report

Related reports & our Intelligent, Secure & Autonomous car portfolio

Companies Mentioned

Audi

BMW

BYD

Mercedes-Benz

Porsche

Tesla

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cg4l0j





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900