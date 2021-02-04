THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,800,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at $0.15 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. This price represents a 43% premium to the last trading price of Arena.



GFL International Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. (“Ganfeng”; 1772.HK; OTCQX: GNENF), an established global lithium carbonate producer, will acquire 39,525,596 Units for gross proceeds of $1,976,280 pursuant to the terms of the offering. Ganfeng is one of the world’s leading lithium manufacturers and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Ticker 1772.HK) since 2018 when it raised US$ 440 million in an IPO. Ganfeng is a top three lithium compound producer, and the largest producer of lithium metal globally. Ganfeng has a strong presence in Argentina, including a 51% ownership in Minera Exar whom operates the Cauchari Lithium project in Jujuy province.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used by Arena to develop its Antofalla lithium brine property in the puna region of Argentina, for potential acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes. Arena’s Antofalla properties comprise a total of 6,000 hectares covering a portion of the Antofalla salar located in Catamarca, Argentina. The properties are immediately south and adjacent to Albemarle Corporation’s similarly names Antofalla project.

Mr. Eduardo Morales, Executive Chairman of Arena, commented: “We are thrilled to have Ganfeng Lithium, one of the world’s largest and most successful companies in the battery materials sector, participate in the Offering and join us as a major investor and strategic partner. The proceeds of the Offering will assist Arena in developing the Antofalla project as well evaluating further acquisitions in Argentina, where Arena’s team has world class expertise and competitive advantages. Our objective is to ultimately own and operate several high-quality assets and supply lithium chloride to a centralized chemical plant. We are convinced this is the future of the brine lithium industry, allowing assets to be developed without incurring excessive capital costs while reducing the technical risk of having to build and operate a chemical plant.” Mr. Morales is the former President of Rockwood Litio Ltda (Chile), where he oversaw the development of the world’s premier lithium brine asset in the Salar the Atacama, Chile. Rockwood was sold in 2014 for USD 6.2 Billion.

Under its subscription agreement with Arena, and provided it holds at least 7.5% of Arena's common shares, Ganfeng has been granted the right (i) to participate in future Arena financings to maintain its percentage ownership interest in Arena; (ii) to acquire up to 35% interest in any asset acquisition completed by Arena; and iii) a Right of First Offer on off-take agreements on a per project basis. Ganfeng has also been granted the right to appoint a nominee to the Arena board of directors as long as it holds at least 10% of Arena's common shares.

Pampa Paciencia Sale to Astra Exploration Inc.

The Company also announces the sale of its Pampa Paciencia epithermal gold property, located in the Atacama region of northern Chile, to Astra Exploration Ltd (“Astra”), a private mineral exploration company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Arena’s wholly owned subsidiary, Arena Minerals Chile SpA, will transfer to a newly incorporated Chilean subsidiary of Arena (“AM Newco”) all of the shares it owns in Sociedad Contractual Minera Paciencia (the “JV Company”), representing 80% of the outstanding shares of the JV Company. The JV Company holds 100% of the Paciencia Property, one of the two Chilean properties in which Arena holds an interest. Astra will then purchase all of the shares of AM Newco in consideration for the issuance to Arena of shares representing 40% of Astra’s issued and outstanding shares after Astra completes a proposed financing to raise a minimum of $600,000, which financing is to close prior to the sale to Astra of AM Newco.

Under the Agreement, until the earlier of an Astra Going Public Transaction (which includes the listing of Arena’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized Canadian or U.S. stock exchange) and a change of control of Arena, Arena has the right to participate in future financings of Astra to maintain its percentage shareholding in Astra while it holds 5% to 25% of Astra’s outstanding shares, and has the right to nominate a director to the Astra board as long as it maintains at least a 5% shareholding in Astra. Prior to the earlier of completion by Astra of a Going Public Transaction and 12 months from closing, Arena may not sell its Astra shares without Astra’s consent, and provided it holds at least 5% of Astra’s shares, following completion of an Astra Going Public Transaction, Arena must provide Astra with an opportunity to identify purchasers for any Astra shares that it proposes to sell before it may sell them to third parties. Arena has also agreed to vote all Astra shares it holds in favour of Astra management’s proposals at any meeting of the shareholders of Astra held within 24 months of closing.

