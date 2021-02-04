The Global Command Center establishes the core of GZ6G divisions managing Wi-Fi networks, IT networks, IOT Applications, artificial intelligence, data analytics software and virtual reality applications



Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC), an emerging leader in integrated IT wireless networking, IoT software and digital marketing solutions, announces establishment of global command center to be staffed by wireless & IT engineers and support technicians managing physical hardware and software in the cloud in order to support client needs in a vertically integrated full service model.

Coleman Smith, GZ6G CEO, stated, “The establishment of a global IT command center is key to GZ6G providing the full service technical support and data center infrastructure that fuels growth in this new digital economy for our client base; now is the time to be proactive as we anticipate a return to regular operations in the fall of 2021 with the expected wind down of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The command center will offer digital leaders scale and agility, speed the launch of wireless, digital services and data analytics services, and seamlessly connect customers to world class experiences. Our wireless IT network managed services and data center initiative for clients and partners will monitor Wireless IT networks and dispatch technicians as necessary to ensure continuous functionality of our Wi-Fi networks. Our goal is to have the managed center fully operational by July 2021 so that we are poised to provide exceptional service for our venues when they reopen.”

“We plan for this services center to offer superior customer support and functionality, opening the door for smaller to mid-size competitors like GZ6G to engage with clients of all sizes looking for fully supported, customized, and secure services, mitigating risks we see today in the wireless infrastructure market from large corporations, which currently dominate the managed services space,” added Smith.

“Our intent is to fully leverage this downtime, enhancing our product offerings across the spectrum so that we are fully prepared to launch our venues with the best possible suite of offerings and support once we return to normal operating parameters,” concluded Smith.

A recently published Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Cloud Managed Services Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Managed Business Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Mobility Services, and Managed Communication and Collaboration Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” suggests that the size of the global cloud managed services market was US$46.5 Bn in 2019 and could reach US$129.6Bn by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.8% over the period 2020 to 2027.(1)

About Green Zebra

Green Zebra is a provider of wireless hardware gateways, communications, marketing and sponsorship, data analytics platforms and CRM technology. Our products are used for stadiums, cities, airports, universities and hospitality markets. The focus of Green Zebra for fiscal 2021 will be contracts which can most efficiently, and cost effectively, bring revenue generating operations through partnerships with venues and industries that must adapt to the new 5G and WiFi6 environment.

About GZ6G Technologies Corp.

GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTC: GZIC), a wireless Internet of Things (IoT) technology holdings company, is focused on acquiring, developing and overseeing innovative wireless IoT technology companies for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces, including target markets such as stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

