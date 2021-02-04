Dedicated to Delivering Experiences that Elevate and Celebrate Women, Her Highness NYC is a Female-Owned, Premium Cannabis Brand with a Portfolio of Products Inspired and Engineered by Women for Women

In Partnership with TILT’s Subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Her Highness’ Launch in Massachusetts will include their Last Prisoner Project Single Pre-Rolls, with a Portion of the Proceeds Benefiting Women Imprisoned for Minor Cannabis Charges

PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, is pleased to announce its exclusive contract with Her Highness NYC (“Her Highness”), the premier purveyors of female-forward cannabis couture products inspired and engineered by women. Through its subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care (“CAC”), TILT will manufacture and distribute Her Highness branded products in the state of Massachusetts.

This March, in celebration of Women’s History Month, CAC will partner with Her Highness to bring THC versions of their brand favorites to the Massachusetts market, including:

Last Prisoner Project Single Pre-Rolls – a pre-roll line where 50% of the proceeds are donated to support women imprisoned for non-violent cannabis offenses;

Power Puffs Kief Pre-Rolls – a four-pack of four kief-laced pre-rolls packaged together with Her Highness’ chic, electroplated refillable gold lighter; and

Pleasure Oil – an ultra-premium cannabis female arousal oil.



“Allison and Laura have done an amazing job destigmatizing cannabis for women and supporting women displaced by cannabis offenses while building one of the most powerful, female-forward cannabis brands in the world,” said TILT’s President Gary Santo. “Her Highness is a natural fit for our growth strategy of bringing new and differentiated products to our retail network through partnerships with premium brands that allow them to cost-effectively scale in the markets we serve by accessing our cultivation, manufacturing and processing expertise, and extensive distribution network. We are proud to have been chosen as Her Highness’ partner to bring their cannabis line to Massachusetts.”

“We chose TILT because of their dedication to delivering high-quality cannabis products to market through their robust distribution network, as well as their expertise in supply-chain management and willingness to provide partner transparency,” said Her Highness Co-Founder and Co-CEO Laura Eisman. “We are confident in TILT’s ability to produce products and product innovations that are painstakingly crafted to meet our brand identity specifications in Massachusetts and beyond.”

Added Her Highness Co-Founder and Co-CEO Allison Krongard, “As a New York-based brand, we could not be more thrilled and honored to bring our cannabis collection home to the East Coast. Our CBD line and smoking accessories have helped us foster a local customer base who are hotly anticipating our entrance into these medical and recreational markets.”

To learn more about TILT, Her Highness and the Last Prisoner Project, visit www.tiltholdings.com, www.herhighness.com, and www.lastprisonerproject.org.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

About Her Highness

Backed by Merida Capital, Her Highness is a female-first lifestyle cannabis brand based in New York, designed for the modern cannabis consumer. With an elevated brand aesthetic, a sophisticated collection of cannabis and CBD products and stylish consumption accessories, Her Highness is created for the feminine lifestyle. Her Highness’ accessories and CBD line retails online with their THC line available in California, Nevada and soon, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Curated with female-friendly effects like clear head, sans-munchies, anxiety-free and high-functioning, Her Highness products are developed to benefit women, addressing specific needs in their daily lives. To learn more about Her Highness’ elevated experience, visit www.herhighness.com and follow along on Instagram and Twitter at @herhighnessnyc.

