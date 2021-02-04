Geographic Expansion of Agreement Enhances Product Offering for Canadian Sports Fans



BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) a leader in the digital sports entertainment and gaming industry known for its top-rated daily fantasy sports and mobile sports betting apps and the National Football League (NFL) reached an agreement to expand their current daily fantasy sports (DFS) and content partnership to Canada. Previously, the landmark marketing and content deal between DraftKings and the NFL was limited to the United States. Today’s announcement of an expanded deal further deepens the relationship between the two organizations and enhances the DFS fan experience in Canada as the NFL season approaches the Super Bowl.

“The relationship we share with the NFL is important for DraftKings to provide customers a great experience,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer at DraftKings. “This expanded agreement gives us a unique opportunity in the Canadian market, and we look forward to working with the team at the NFL Canada as we continue to shape the modern fan experience.”

In September 2019, the NFL and DraftKings entered into a distinctive partnership that established DraftKings as the exclusive sponsor of the daily fantasy sports DFS category, as well as provided the company access to NFL branding and opportunities to collaborate on product and content offerings across the DraftKings app and NFL Media properties.

“The popularity of Daily Fantasy in Canada continues to rise, providing a great point of connectivity for our fans to engage with the NFL,” said NFL Canada Director of Corporate Partnerships Gavin Kemp. “As the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL in Canada, this partnership with DraftKings will enhance the Canadian fan’s experience with unique and innovative gaming experiences.”

DraftKings daily fantasy contests are available on the web at www.draftkings.com and also available for mobile download on iOS and Android . For official NFL news, video highlights, game-day coverage, schedules, stats, scores and more visit www.nfl.com .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT



DraftKings

media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews

NFL

Alex Riethmiller

alex.riethmiller@nfl.com

Taylor Kielpinski-Rogers

Taylor.Kielpinski-Rogers@nfl.com