94 billion in 2020 to $2641.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4333.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.



The e-commerce and other non-store retailers’ market consists of sales of goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in selling nonfood items by e-commerce and other non-store retailers. The establishments in this market retail goods by delivery after making sales over the internet and by mail-order or door-to-door solicitation and in-home demonstration, from vending machines and through portable stalls. Entities such as home heating oil dealers and newspaper delivery service providers that sell their products non-store are included in this subsector, as are street vendors (except food). The e-commerce and other non-store retailers market is segmented into e-commerce; vending machine operators and direct selling establishments.



North America was the largest region in the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market.



Vending machine operators are integrating gamification techniques with their vending machines to enhance the customer experience. Gamification is the process of incorporating game-playing elements to motivate people to engage with a product/service. Due to its interactive nature between the customer and the product through the vending machine, it results in a better customer experience and overall return rate. For instance, some of the e-commerce companies using gamification in shopping include eBay with bidding and feedback system, Nike with its winter’s angry campaign, BestBuy’s Cityville Presence and Zappos following gamified culture and customer service . Nescafe set up a Nescafé Smoovlatté vending machine in Malaysia which invited people to pose, sing or dance in order to get a free bottle of the drink. The Amstel Pause vending machine in Bulgaria invited people to do literally nothing for 3 minutes to get a free can of beer, thus indicating the increase in gamification techniques in vending machines.



Retail companies are increasingly working towards providing customers seamless shopping experience, thus are working towards integrating their brick and mortar store with online shopping. Omni channel retailing integrate the different methods of shopping available to consumers such as phone, online or in a physical shop. Retailers adapting this strategy offer customers numerous ways to purchase their products, through both online and offline channels. Thus, it is more flexible and convenient for consumers to purchase goods or services, and helps to boost sales. For example, Oasis, a UK based fashion retailer, cumulates its ecommerce site, mobile app, and brick-and-mortar stores to provide an easier and better shopping experience. Associates working in the Oasis are provided iPads to give shoppers on-the-spot information on product availability. If an item is not in-stock, the staff uses their iPads to place an online order for the customer. A similar service is provided to online shoppers. If an item is unavailable online, customers can use the company’s a service wherein the retailer searches its stores for the product and ships it to the shopper.

