Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is predicted to attain a market valuation of USD 6.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% throughout the estimated period, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Targeted therapy of specific disease indication and chronic illnesses are anticipated to alter the dynamics of the healthcare field. The escalating prevalence of chronic health conditions and increasing patient pool of geriatric populace coupled with neurodegenerative disorders, cancers, orthopedic, and other age-related conditions are further bolstering the industry’s expansion.

The numerous applications and subsequent advancements in tissue engineering, gene therapy, nanotechnology, and stem cells research are foreseen to boost the scope of regenerative medicine. 3D printing is playing a pivotal role in stem cells research as it allows for the easy restoration of structural and functional properties.

North America is predicted to occupy a significant share of the market in the projected timeframe and the growth can be attributed to the increasing number of academic institutions and universities extensively exploring regenerative medicine approaches based on stem cells.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The therapeutics segment is anticipated to command the market growth owing to the rising application of primary and progenitor stem-cell-based therapeutic approaches.

Primary cell-based therapies are extensively useful in healthcare disciplines such as dermatology, musculoskeletal applications, and dentistry. The dermatology segment is predicted to garner significant market share owing to the mounting prevalence of chronic wounds associated with diabetes and HIV, thereby furthering the research scope in the field.

The growing financial support for research activities and the escalating number of stem cell labs are further contributing to the expansion of progenitor cell and stem cell-based therapies.

North America accounted for a substantial share of the industry in 2019 and is estimated to continue holding its leading position due to an increased number of ongoing clinical trials, the emergence of innovative technology, and the extensive research studies conducted by research institutions to develop novel therapies.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to be expanding rapidly in the given timeframe owing to the rapid development of advanced healthcare infrastructure and facilities and a significant expansion of stem cell research.

Major industry players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer BV, Corline Biomedical AB, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Abbott, AstraZeneca, and COOK BIOTECH, INC., among others.

In 2018, Convelo Therapeutics developed and launched regenerative medicines for the treatment of a broad spectrum of neurological conditions, including multiple sclerosis.

Hitachi Chemical and Daiichi Sankyo and the SanBio Group partnered in 2018 to enhance the clinical manufacturing of regenerative medicine products developed by various companies in the U.S. and Japanese market respectively.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segregated the Global Regenerative Medicine Market on the basis of product, therapeutic category, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutics

Tools

Banks

Services

Therapeutic Category Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Immunology & Inflammation

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wound Care

Oncology

Ocular Disorders

Diabetes

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Rest of MEA

