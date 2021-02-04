Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is predicted to attain a market valuation of USD 6.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% throughout the estimated period, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Targeted therapy of specific disease indication and chronic illnesses are anticipated to alter the dynamics of the healthcare field. The escalating prevalence of chronic health conditions and increasing patient pool of geriatric populace coupled with neurodegenerative disorders, cancers, orthopedic, and other age-related conditions are further bolstering the industry’s expansion.
The numerous applications and subsequent advancements in tissue engineering, gene therapy, nanotechnology, and stem cells research are foreseen to boost the scope of regenerative medicine. 3D printing is playing a pivotal role in stem cells research as it allows for the easy restoration of structural and functional properties.
North America is predicted to occupy a significant share of the market in the projected timeframe and the growth can be attributed to the increasing number of academic institutions and universities extensively exploring regenerative medicine approaches based on stem cells.
Key Highlights from the Report:
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segregated the Global Regenerative Medicine Market on the basis of product, therapeutic category, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Therapeutic Category Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
