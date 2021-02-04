JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced today its participation in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation and Logistics Conference. Landstar’s fireside chat discussion begins at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 9. It will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts." The Stifel presentation will be available on Landstar’s website through February 16. For more information about the presentations or webcasts, please contact Landstar’s Investor Relations department at 904-390-1334 or email kviergutz@landstar.com.



About Landstar: