Farsight Security®, Inc. CEO Dr. Paul Vixie to deliver keynote and Farsight Security®, Inc. Principal Architect Boris Taratine to judge this year’s prestigious UK Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge. Farsight is also a sponsor for the virtual event.

The UK Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge is designed to identify and foster the next generation of policy and strategy leaders for the cyber security challenges of the future. Hosted by the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative, the Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge is a global cyber policy and strategy competition. It is the fourth year of the U.K. Cyber 9/12 event where students compete in developing policy recommendations to help the U.K. government tackle a fictional cyber incident. The competition has been designed to provide student competitors across varied disciplines a deeper understanding of the strategy challenges associated with cyber security, crisis and conflict. The diverse skill sets of its participants will be tested as they are presented with a variety of scenario injects ranging from news reports, technical reports, intelligence reports and social media feeds. As a team, they must develop their joint understanding of the problem, develop options, and then present their suggested solution in a verbal presentation to judging panels.

Mr. Taratine returns once again for his fourth year at the UK Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge to serve on the judging panel, which consists of experienced industry, academic and U.K. government cyber security experts. You can learn more about his experience participating in this event in his latest blog article, “Investing in Cybersecurity’s Future: The UK Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge.” Having received a briefing on the team’s policy recommendations, the judging panel asks questions of the teams before scoring their performance and giving feedback. Alongside the competition, the students will be invited to participate in career development sessions and workshops aimed in inspiring interest in various cyber security opportunities. For more details on the event, please visit here.

Dr. Paul Vixie, Chairman, CEO and Cofounder, Farsight Security, Inc., @FarsightSecInc

Boris Taratine, Principal Architect, Farsight Security, Inc., @FarsightSecInc

Tuesday, February 16th and Wednesday, February 17th 2021



Farsight Security CEO Dr. Paul Vixie is available to discuss his keynote and explain the importance this competition plays in helping to educate and prepare interested college students about the potential cyberthreats facing the world and the skills necessary to deter such threats.

About the UK Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge

The Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge was established by the Atlantic Council's Cyber Statecraft Initiative. Now entering its eighth year globally, the Strategy Challenge is a one-of-a-kind competition designed to provide students across academic disciplines with a deeper understanding of the policy challenges associated with cyber crisis and conflict. This will be the fourth annual UK competition. Part interactive learning experience and part competitive scenario exercise, it challenges teams to respond to a realistic, evolving cyber-attack and analyse the threat it poses to national, international, and private sector interests.

Students have a unique opportunity to interact with expert mentors and high-level cyber professionals while developing valuable skills in policy analysis and presentation. Alongside the competition, students are also provided with a range of career development and personal development focused briefing and mentoring sessions as well as keynote talks from senior leaders from across industry, government and the cyber security world.

Due to COVID19 lockdown restrictions, this year’s event will be run entirely virtually but there will be a Prize Giving Reception held at the BT Tower, in London, at a date later in the year, as and when the COVID19 restrictions are eased.

A video compilation from the 2019 UK competition is available via YouTube.

About Farsight Security, Inc.

Farsight Security, Inc. is the world’s largest provider of historical and real-time passive DNS data. We enable security teams to qualify, enrich and correlate all sources of threat data and ultimately save time when it is most critical - during an attack or investigation. Our solutions provide enterprise, government and security industry personnel and platforms with unmatched global visibility, context and response. Farsight Security is headquartered in San Mateo, California, USA. Learn more about how we can empower your threat platform and security team with Farsight Security passive DNS solutions at www.farsightsecurity.com or follow us on Twitter: @FarsightSecInc.

