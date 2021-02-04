SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that VMware customers will be able to use Cloudian’s fully S3-compatible object storage software for both cloud-native and traditional applications, all managed in VMware Cloud Foundation™ with VMware Tanzu™. Integrated with the new VMware vSAN™ Data Persistence platform, Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage delivers massive scalability, military-grade security and multi-tenancy while reducing infrastructure complexity and enabling new efficiencies and cost savings.



One Storage Environment for Cloud-Native and Traditional Applications

Because modern applications require cloud-like access on-premises and in the public cloud, they demand modern storage solutions to maximize workflow potential, accelerate development, minimize strain on IT teams and reduce costs. At the same time, these solutions must also support traditional applications. Addressing these needs, Cloudian HyperStore object storage is built on cloud-derived technology and the industry’s first native S3 API implementation, providing a flexible, unified storage platform and high-level, API-driven infrastructure that modern application developers demand from infrastructure platforms.

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage, and the benefits of combining HyperStore and the vSAN Data Persistence platform include:

Enterprise-grade object storage powered by the vSAN Data Persistence platform : Leverage vSAN support for Shared Nothing Architecture (vSAN-SNA) or vSAN Direct Configuration™ for object storage to improve storage efficiency.

: Leverage vSAN support for Shared Nothing Architecture (vSAN-SNA) or vSAN Direct Configuration™ for object storage to improve storage efficiency. Automated deployment and scaling through Kubernetes : Easily install and deploy HyperStore on VMware vSphere ® clusters straight from the VMware vCenter ® UI and dynamically provision and scale in a self-service manner through Kubernetes APIs.

: Easily install and deploy HyperStore on VMware vSphere clusters straight from the VMware vCenter UI and dynamically provision and scale in a self-service manner through Kubernetes APIs. vSphere-integrated capacity and health monitoring : Seamlessly manage a HyperStore cluster across data centers, edge environments and clouds without leaving vSphere.

: Seamlessly manage a HyperStore cluster across data centers, edge environments and clouds without leaving vSphere. Cost savings: Consolidate both modern, cloud-native workloads and traditional workloads on the same platform, eliminating infrastructure silos and capitalizing on common skills and training.

Support for Multiple Use Cases

In addition to providing the industry’s most S3-compatible object storage for modern applications, the integration of HyperStore on VMware Cloud Foundation with Tanzu enables VMware customers to use VMware HCI for use cases that were previously not supported with object storage. Spanning vertical industries such as healthcare, education, financial services and government, these use cases include:

Data protection – Backup, archive and disaster recovery for cloud-native and traditional applications, including ransomware protection and Office 365 data backup.

– Backup, archive and disaster recovery for cloud-native and traditional applications, including ransomware protection and Office 365 data backup. Analytics – Rich metadata tagging, facilitating AI/ML applications with Google-like search.

– Rich metadata tagging, facilitating AI/ML applications with Google-like search. Big data – Decoupling of compute and storage in Splunk environments, enabling retention and analysis of more data and significant TCO savings.

Decoupling of compute and storage in Splunk environments, enabling retention and analysis of more data and significant TCO savings. IoT/edge computing – Support for a hybrid edge and hub model, leveraging object storage’s highly distributed, peer-to-peer architecture.

Supporting Quotes

“Today’s multi-cloud customers are looking to run, manage, and protect applications of all types with a consistent operational model,” said Lee Caswell, vice president of marketing, CPBU, at VMware. “We are delighted that the scalability, security and cost savings of Cloudian HyperStore object storage are now available for our joint customers, with simplified deployment and management provided by the VMware Cloud Foundation.”

“We’re excited about building on our VMware partnership to provide VMware HCI users with a truly unified, hybrid cloud-ready storage platform for both modern and traditional applications,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Together, we’re enabling VMware customers to more easily and quickly take advantage of cloud-native opportunities while continuing to capitalize on their prior infrastructure investments.”

Additional Resources

To learn more about the new combined solution:

See a demo at http://bit.ly/3agA9Om_demo.

Visit Cloudian’s VMware partner page at cloudian.com/vmware/.

Cloudian also offers a full-featured, free trial of HyperStore software for installation on virtual machines or commodity hardware at cloudian.com/free-trial/.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

