Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the military tent & shelter market which estimates the market valuation for military tent & shelters will cross US$ 1 billion by 2027. Growing technological advancement in defense industry will positively influence the revenue generation.

Increasing joint military training exercises will augment the military tent & shelter market growth in upcoming years. Many counties perform these exercises for strategic signaling and to showcase control over certain territory. Many small countries take aid of major military superpowers to resolve territorial disagreements. Additionally, military forces from different countries work in conjunction to fight terrorism. Key product manufacturers are implementing cutting edge technologies and working closely with defense organizations in order to improve the product capabilities.

Rigid military tents are poised to witness around 1% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Rigid military tents are constructed by using metals and composite materials, which includes corner columns, floor, walls and roofs. This enables them to work under extreme temperature, geography and environment. The composite rigid tents are also corrosion resistant, thus requiring less deport and field maintenance. These tents usually need minimum site preparation with no specialized set-up. Storage segment is expected to reach USD 130 Million by 2027 in military tent & shelter market. Military shelters are designed and produced to store ammunition, equipment and supplies.

Medical facilities segment is likely to capture more than 15% of the military tent & shelter market share in 2027. Inflatable medical tents and emergency tents are used as a primary structure for rapid deployment during war. Medical tents are easy to erect, store and pack away. They can be used in any climate and are strong enough to sustain changing weather conditions.

Europe military tent & shelter market revenue is predicted to hold more than 30% share by 2027. The defense industry in the European region is witnessing a significant growth due to compliance of European Union countries to U.S. mandated 2% of total GDP spending on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Ten countries out of 30 NATO members spend more than 2% of their GDP on defense. Growing aggressive nature of Russia is expected to boost the defense spending in the European region.

Growing geo-political tensions in the Mediterranean Sea is compelling Greece to increase its military power to counter its neighbor Turkey. In addition, rising peacekeeping operations by European nations in foreign countries will bolster the growth of military tent & shelter market within the forecast period.

Some major findings of military tent & shelter market report include:

Growing territorial disputes along with rising military expenditure around the globe to support the industry growth.

Rising demand for rapid deployable field hospitals will support the industry growth in future.

Key manufacturers in military tent & shelter industry are General Dynamics, AAR Corporation, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, HDT Global, Veldeman, Cover Technology Srl, Alaska Structures, CAMSS Shelters, World Housing Solutions, Total Tent Solutions, Losberger Gmbh, HTS tentiQ GmbH and Camel Manufacturing Inc.

