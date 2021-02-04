Vera Bradley’s Campus Backpack®, XL Campus Backpack®, XL Journey Backpack®, ReActive Grand Backpack® and ReActive XL Backpack® have been endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association for both smart functionality and body-healthy features.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced five of its backpack styles have been endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (“ACA”).



Vera Bradley’s Campus Backpack®, XL Campus Backpack®, XL Journey Backpack®, ReActive Grand Backpack® and ReActive XL Backpack® were approved for endorsement following an evaluation by a review board of ACA chiropractors. The backpacks were recognized for both smart functionality and body-healthy features.

“Chiropractors are often asked to recommend products that support musculoskeletal health, so it’s a pleasure to find companies such as Vera Bradley that design their products to promote proper fit and enhance the wearer’s comfort,” said ACA President Robert C. Jones, DC.

Rob Wallstrom, Vera Bradley’s Chief Executive Officer, noted, “At Vera Bradley, our core values of empathy, ingenuity and thoughtfulness are at the heart of our design process; we are diligent about perfecting the details and creatively designing our products with a deep understanding of our consumers to create beautiful solutions. That’s why we recently re-designed our popular backpack styles to not only better meet our customers’ functional needs, but to also support their health and comfort. We are thrilled to receive the American Chiropractic Association’s endorsement for our most-loved backpack styles!”

The independent review conducted by the ACA included a hands-on evaluation of the backpacks over a 30-day period. The backpacks were assessed for their quality, durability, ease of use and comfort. All five backpack styles received high marks for their combination of thoughtful features, including durable, lightweight fabric; padded shoulder straps shaped for optimal comfort; padded back panels; padded laptop compartments; ample pockets and storage areas to distribute contents evenly; and silhouettes specifically designed for womens’ bodies. Environmentally conscious consumers will also appreciate that the ReActive backpack styles are made from recycled plastic bottles.

To learn more about the backpack styles endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, visit www.verabradley.com/pages/backpacks and follow the brand @verabradley on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT AMERICAN CHIROPRACTIC ASSOCIATION

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways -- by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. To learn more, visit www.acatoday.org , and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter .

