LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Daniel Schieber, CEO of Gold Haven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Schieber discussed his background in metals and mining finance, as well as the company’s most recently announced projects in northern Chile. GoldHaven has agreements in place to acquire seven gold projects over approximately 100 square miles in Chile’s Maricunga Gold Belt. He also offered insights into the role of precious metals investing during current international financial market conditions.

“One of the most wonderful things that happened in my career was I raised money for a silver company in Mexico that was expanding its mining operation. When we came back to the area several years later the place was hard to recognize,” he said. “There was now a town full of people. There was a hospital and a church and all sorts of activity by people who were working for the mine, which had expanded threefold. That gave me incredible satisfaction, more than the money, because of the positive impact on people. That was a big tipping point for me. The financial markets are driven by greed, but I realized you can impact people with your work.”

“Mining is a brick-and-mortar type of business. You have to explore, you have to de-risk, you have to break ground and hopefully by the end of all this stuff you are earning something. It’s a depleting asset. You start with a certain amount and you mine it out until there is nothing. The idea is to keep the exploration up.”

“Starting in 2009, gold and precious metals had a really nice run until 2011, where it peaked. For the next 10 years, fast forward to today, the general markets have been going through the roof. It left all of us in the gold business looking like chumps for seven or eight years. The amount of money being printed right now is incredible. It’s the only reason the stock market is holding up like it is,” he continued. “People aren’t going into bonds or treasuries anymore. They’re going into higher-risk stuff like the market, and the valuations don’t make any sense anymore. I’m not looking forward to how this ends.”

Throughout the interview, Schieber also examines the importance of being involved in things that will outlast the current market climate, the protection of investment portfolios and his previous investments in Saskatchewan farmland.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) is a Canadian junior exploration company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of northern Chile. The Maricunga measures 150 km north-south and 30 km east-west and is host to discoveries in the last 10 years of 100M oz. gold, 450M oz. silver and 13 billion lbs. copper. The Company has agreements in place to acquire seven high-priority exploration targets as identified by geological studies. GoldHaven has identified four of these seven properties as being “High Priority” targets and will commence a drilling program beginning during the first quarter of 2021. The four priority targets include Coya, located approximately 16 km northeast of the La Coipa mine where Kinross has extracted over 6.2 million oz.; the second is Rio Loa, a project located 25 km south of Gold Field’s Salares Norte deposit (5.2 M oz. AuEq); the third and fourth projects are Alicia and Roma, which are approximately 35 km south of the Salares Norte deposit. These priority targets have been designated as High Priority owing to the extensive pervasive alteration, favourable geology and highly anomalous rock geochemistry results as well as their relative proximity to existing deposits.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.



For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com