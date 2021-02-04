PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauto®, the leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered driver risk reduction platforms, today announced that industry veterans Jon Foster and Yoav Banin have joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Product Officer (CPO) respectively.

Foster will lead Finance and serve as a financial and strategic business partner to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and to Nauto’s broader leadership team. Foster brings over 20 years of experience as a high-tech financial leader, joining the company most recently from Zoox. At Zoox, he helped grow the company from an early-stage startup to acquisition by Amazon.

Banin will be responsible for developing and driving the vision, roadmap and product execution across Nauto’s SaaS, in-vehicle hardware and software algorithm products, including the AI-powered, Driver Risk Reduction platform. Prior to joining Nauto, Banin was co-founder and CEO of Solergy, a solar energy technology innovator and manufacturer. Before Solergy, Banin held many senior product leadership roles including at Mercury Interactive and has served as strategic advisor to multiple start-up companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon and Yoav to Nauto where they will scale Nauto’s enterprise grade solutions for last mile delivery and enterprise service fleets, as well as auto and truck manufacturers,” said Stefan Heck, CEO of Nauto. “Their proven financial, product and innovation experience at industry leading technology companies is a perfect fit for Nauto as our business momentum and scaling continues.”





About Nauto

Nauto® is the leading provider of AI-powered driver risk reduction platforms, and able to help predict, prevent, and reduce high-risk events in the mobility ecosystem. By analyzing billions of data points from over one billion AI-analyzed video miles, Nauto’s machine learning algorithms continuously improve and help to impact driver behavior before events happen, not after. Nauto has enabled the largest commercial fleets in the world to avoid more than 45,000 collisions, resulting in nearly $270 million in savings. Nauto is located in North America, Japan, and Europe. Learn more at nauto.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

