SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspien Inc. (Nasdaq: KSPN) is happy to announce that Scott Allen has joined the company as Chief of Staff. Allen is a 21-year Air Force veteran who brings a vast amount of strategic leadership experience guiding large teams through operational execution. He reports directly to Kunal Chopra, CEO of Kaspien Inc., and will focus on streamlining strategic initiatives, overseeing program management, and communicating objectives between departments.



“Kaspien is experiencing a period of immense growth, and we need an individual to champion strategic initiatives across our expanding team,” said Chopra. “Scott’s leadership experience will be an invaluable asset as we continue to scale our operations throughout 2021.”

Allen has a master's degree in Human Service Counseling & Executive Leadership that he’s used extensively during his 21 years in the Air Force. Throughout his service, he worked as a Career Development Senior Leader, a role in which he led a team of 30+ to execute improvement processes. He also held the role of Organization Superintendent, where he led a change management initiative focused on recruitment, resulting in a 28% increase in key personnel recruitment. Allen is passionate about using team building, professional development, and process improvement to elevate employee potential and execution.

“I am excited to be a part of the Kaspien team and the phenomenal culture they have built,” said Allen. “I hope to leverage my outside lens to streamline our operational execution and thereby meet our teams' vision and goals. I look forward to partnering closely with the executive team and every department to facilitate cross-functional, organization-wide projects and developing new processes to support Kaspien throughout our scale phase of 2021.”

About Kaspien

Kaspien is a leading ecommerce growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Google Shopping, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 2008 in Spokane, Wash., Kaspien has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for Kaspien partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, the Spokane-based company has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, ZippyPaws and others. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

