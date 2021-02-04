VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on the successful integration of the combined teams and technology capabilities following the Company’s acquisition of FinFabrik on December 31, 2020.



Hunter’s technology and product team is continuing upon the prior development work of the OilEx marketplace platform, led by a core group of four seasoned developers bringing a combined 65 years of experience in the development, marketing, integration and launching of platforms based on cutting edge technologies, in particular blockchain.

Edward Ngai, as Head of Technology, is responsible for the architecture and oversight of the overall technology and delivery leadership. Mr. Ngai was formerly the Architect and Lead Engineer for the HK Jockey Club, and prior to that he was a Senior Software Engineer at Macquarie Bank (MGQ.AX) where he designed and implemented a bi-temporal centralized data distribution system.

Ilya Belikin is focused on agile customer-centric delivery in the role of Hunter’s Digital Products division manager. Mr. Belikin recently served as a Product Manager at CBRE and led the development and delivery of new core productivity digital products in Asia Pacific. Prior to this role he was Head of Product and UX Design for fast-growing startups including LYNK, Lalamove, and TheDesk.

George Stoica, as Lead Developer, manages the team to build and deliver the OilEx platform with a multitude of intuitive trading features. Mr. Stoica gained his expertise as a Site Reliability Engineer at Lalamove e-logistics in Hong Kong where he built automation to ensure smooth operation and monitoring of production systems. As a Software Engineer at FinFabrik, he also designed and built integrated systems for fintech trading platforms based upon blockchain technologies.

Jason Fuller completes the team as the Infrastructure Manager in charge of the Company’s infrastructure access and security management suite. Mr. Fuller was previously a Senior Systems Manager at Kerry Logistics (0636.HK) where he participated in the design and administration of the world-wide logistics carrier’s corporate cloud datacenter in Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) in 200+ countries.

“We have assembled a highly motivated team that is already proficient in the blockchain space and can execute on our mission to deliver value to our clients,” said Florian Spiegl, Hunter’s Chief Operating Officer. “The team brings a wealth of experience in user experience design, platform development, security and risk management.”

The Company plans the delivery of a pilot application to process live transactions with selected producers and buyers in Q2 2021. The objective of the strategic pilot is to garner and process real time and real world inputs in advance of a live release in Q3, with a fully audited and security tested product designed for scale, and a global sales team driving transactions and revenue growth. An updated corporate presentation reflecting the Company’s roadmap, team, and financials is now available on the Hunter website at www.huntertechnology.com.

“Our mission is to connect independent oil producers, buyers and traders in a secure and trusted digital marketplace and unlocking value by optimizing pricing and simplifying processes,” said Alex Medana, Hunter’s CEO. “I am very pleased that our core foundations are in place from which we have started building solutions that would represent a paradigm shift in the hydrocarbon marketplace.”

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is a technology provider developing interactive blockchain platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com, Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. Through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process via this blockchain enabled platform.

