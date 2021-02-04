Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has partnered with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to launch the KnowBe4 Scholarship for Black Americans.

The recipient of this award will receive a $10,000 scholarship on behalf of KnowBe4 as well as an (ISC)2 certification education package. This is a one-time award and students may reapply each year in the future to be considered for another scholarship. Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit and financial need.

"This year, we’re excited to continue our efforts to create a more diverse cybersecurity workforce with the 2021 Black Americans in Cybersecurity Scholarship,” said Erika Lance, SVP people operations, KnowBe4. “Recognized in February, Black History Month is the perfect time to kick off the call for a new pool of scholarship applicants. We look forward to our partnership with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education as well as getting to know all of the amazing scholarship candidates.”

“There is a massive shortage of cybersecurity professionals around the world and yet women and minorities are still not well represented in the industry,” said Patrick Craven, director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. “We are very excited to again partner with KnowBe4 to encourage and assist more Black Americans in entering the field.”

The 2020 scholarship recipient was Kaleb Worku, a student at Augusta University where he studies cybersecurity. His passion for and interest in pursuing a meaningful career in the field of cybersecurity really stood out and made him the ideal recipient of the first KnowBe4 Black Americans in Cybersecurity Scholarship.

The application period closes on April 19, 2021. For more information on and to apply for the KnowBe4 Scholarship for Black Americans administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, visit https://iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-black-americans-scholarship.

