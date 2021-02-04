New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018883/?utm_source=GNW

65 billion in 2020 to $1914.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2426.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The building equipment contractors market consists of sales of building equipment contractors services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that install or service equipment that forms part of a building’s mechanical system (e.g., electricity, water, heating, and cooling). The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. The sales revenues of contractors installing specialized building equipment, such as elevators, escalators, service station equipment, and central vacuum cleaning systems, are also included. The building equipment contractors market is segmented into electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors; plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors and other building equipment contractors.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global building equipment contractors market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global building equipment contractors market. Africa was the smallest region in the global building equipment contractors market.



Smart wearable is paving their way into the building equipment contractors market and are being used by supervisors for monitoring operations. Wearable technology in the construction industry will not only have value for workers but can also enhance a company’s ability to manage safety. Wearable are devices that generally include a computer or electronic device, worn on the body, personal protective equipment, or clothing. Sensing wearable like the smart cap, badges, and biosensors evaluate real-time data like location, impact, motion, temperature, and vital signs. Microsoft’s device, HoloLens, allows users to use augmented or mixed reality on the job site. Users can overlay 3D building plans over a site. The plans are to scale so project managers can actually see how things will work and fit on the site, reducing the rework requirement. Skanska, a US-based construction firm, has collaborated with Redpoint, another US-based safety equipment manufacturer, to develop a vest that tracks the wearer’s location, and sends LED warning signals when entering a designated area.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the non-residential building construction market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and construction activities were affected due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Construction companies depend on supply of raw materials and equipment from domestic and international suppliers. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, companies had to halt construction activities due to lack of equipment and raw material. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the non-residential building construction market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial buildings, during the forecast period. Globally, around 60% of the urban settlements remained to be built. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drives the building equipment contractors market during the forecasted period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018883/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001