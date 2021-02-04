New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018882/?utm_source=GNW

56 billion in 2020 to $819.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1062.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The foundation, structure and building exterior contractors market consists of sales of foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform the specialty trades needed to complete the basic structure (i.e., foundation, frame, and shell) of buildings. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. The foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market is segmented into excavation and demolition; roofing; concrete work and water well drilling.



North America was the largest region in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market. Africa was the smallest region in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market.



Contractors are offering building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) glazing technology for generation of electricity. A BIPV system consists of solar cells or modules that are integrated into building elements or material as part of the building structure. Traditionally used photovoltaic systems are found on rooftops which have small surface areas. Whereas BIPV photovoltaic cells are integrated directly into cladding materials, shingles or windows enabling almost any building component including the roof, façade, windows, canopies or balcony railings to generate solar electricity. Thus, BIPV installed buildings can self-generate a larger portion of their electricity from a free and clean energy source. AGC Inc., Avenston Group, BELECTRIC, BiPVco and Canadian Solar are examples of companies working on building-integrated photovoltaic.



Health and safety issues have always been a major concern in the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractor industry. Construction activities always face worker safety issues with them working at height, working in confined spaces, working underground and close proximity to falling materials, handling load manually, handling hazardous substances, using plant and equipment, fire and exposure to live cables. The American construction industry comprises 6% of the US workers, but witness around 20% the fatalities, largest number of fatalities compared to any other industry. Inadequate safety and health measures has a negative impact on both the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractor and built environments resulting in fatalities, injuries and diseases.



A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial land, during the forecast period. Globally, around 60% of the urban settlements remained to be built. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drive the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market during the forecasted period.





