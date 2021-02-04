TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce its terpene-infused, one-gram Saturday Cannabis (“Saturday”) vaporizer (“vapes”) was recently named “Top Selling Vape” for the month of January, 2021 at the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”), Canada’s largest cannabis retail distributor. When compared to over 30 available brands, according to OCS-provided data, Saturday ranked first in the one-gram category and when compared to all other vapes sizes, it ranked in the “OCS Top 4”.



The Company also confirmed its Color Cannabis products are now available in 15 gram nitrogen-infused pouches through the OCS, in award-winning strains such as Pedro’s Sweet Sativa, Ghost Train Haze, and Black Sugar Rose. Additionally, starting this month, WeedMD will be shipping Boveda humidity control packs with all of its dried flower products across Canada to preserve the freshness and terpene-profiles for which WeedMD products are recognized.

“This is expected to be a breakout year for our Saturday Cannabis and Color Cannabis adult-use product lines as consumers in Canada’s largest retail market purchase our terpene-rich, quality-derived products and help expand our brand recognition nationally,” said Joseph Mele, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales & Marketing, WeedMD. “Market feedback is paramount to our success and Ontario provides a discerning audience for our flavour-rich products. Our teams take this valuable consumer input and apply it to everything from our product offerings, packaging innovation and freshness control and we’re proud of the new line-up being released nationally in the coming months.”

In addition to Saturday Cannabis vapes available in Sour Pineapple and Lemon Haze, WeedMD also produces strain-specific Color Cannabis vapes, in Pedro Sweet Sativa and Ghost Train Haze. All vape products are produced at the Company’s state-of-the-art extraction hub in Aylmer, ON utilizing WeedMD’s own terpene-rich indoor and outdoor biomass.

The Company is also the exclusive Canadian supplier and distributor of acclaimed U.S.-based wellness house Mary’s Medicinals, with topicals production underway at WeedMD’s extraction hub. A product update will be provided in the coming weeks, with products expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021.



About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well, as seven provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

