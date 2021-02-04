New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Speaker Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018964/?utm_source=GNW





A smart speaker is a type of wireless electronic device with an integrated virtual assistant that offers interactive actions and hands-free activation. It is an internet-enabled speaker that is controlled by spoken commands and is capable of streaming audio content, relaying information and communicating with other devices.



Smart speakers utilize wireless community protocols such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can also act as a smart device to control home automation devices.Amazon, Google and Apple are some of the most popular brands of smart speakers globally.



Most brands have their own voice-recognition technology; for example, Amazon has Alexa, Google has Google Assistant and Apple has Siri.Moreover, there are other brands such as Sonos and Bose that integrate another brand’s virtual assistant in their smart speakers.



Baidu, Alibaba and Xiaomi are leading the way in the Chinese smart speaker market and are giving stiff competition to brands such as Amazon and Google.



The global smart speaker market has been segment based on intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), application and geography.Based on IVA, the smart speaker market has been segmented into Alexa, Google Assistant, DuerOS, AliGenie, Siri, Xiao AI and Others.



Based on application, the smart speaker market has been segmented into residential and commercial. Geographical coverage of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW; South America, Middle East and Africa).

