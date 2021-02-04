Atlanta, GA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



via NewMediaWire -- Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC:CBMJ) www.cbmjinc.com is currently being featured on "The Under The Radar Minute" (UTR) on Bloomberg and other financial new networks of SiriusXM.

The Under The Radar Minute is a nationally aired radio segment providing information and awareness of publicly traded companies currently "Under The Radar". In the segment UTR states that "with an increasing demand for uncensored news and candid commentary, CBMJ’s portals are poised to capture this flood of consumers and the advertisers targeting those consumers.” To read more about CBMJ and to hear the segment visit http://undertheradarminute.com/cbmj.htm

In fact, in the past few weeks since censorship and big businesses interference with freedom of speech, and the outcasting of legitimate products from advertising based on political affiliation, CBMJ has seen a dramatic increase in business. As an example, their opt-in e-mail subscription subscribers have spiked from a steady 1.2 million to over 5 million and their monthly page views from 47 monetized political/news websites now exceed 10 million per month.

Brandon Vallorani, President, remarked: "With the trend of censorship and big tech pushing biased agendas, we are experiencing unparalleled interest in our programming, portals, and products spurring what has already been a record year for us. Regardless of one's viewpoints, this country is founded on the principle of free press and freedom of speech. It is a backlash against the very dangerous manipulation of news events specifically to push political propaganda that is fueling our recent interest. ‘The Under The Radar Minute’ has been very successful in identifying companies that may provide investors with significant returns. We are thrilled to be included in this select group and hope that consumers and investors will visit our programs and portals."

The radio segment also highlights that CBMJ’s record monthly revenues were reported in excess of $250,000, that they completed crucial acquisitions of www.flagandcross.com , www.constitution.com , and recently Military Grade Coffee www.militarygradecoffee.com . CBMJ now also owns the increasingly popular TV radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" https://schaftleinreport.com/ hosted by economic analyst and political commentator Mark Schaftlein.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 5 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com , and www.libertyhub.com.The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at www.constitution.com . In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/ , www.valloranicigars.com , and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also owns the increasingly popular TV radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst and political commentator Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

