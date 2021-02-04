Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market for Women Driven by Increasing Adoption Rate" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PPE market for women stood at $799.7 million in 2020. Growth is driven by an increase in women employees across industrial sectors, an increase in awareness, stringent regulatory compliance, and realization of increased hazards at the workplace due to ill-fitting PPE.

The growth in demand for women-specific PPE is also because women have a different body structure than men, and therefore, smaller, scaled-down versions of men's PPE are not the right fit for women. This explicit need for women-centric PPE is expected to drive higher adoption in the near future.

The lack of availability of PPE products in adequate sizes, designs, and colors for women has created a demand-supply gap. Furthermore, with lucrative growth rates and limited competition, a number of manufacturers are expected to enter the market with their offerings of PPE for women in the coming years.

Protective clothing, head protection PPE, foot protection PPE, and hand protection PPE for women are expected to have the highest compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 4.2%, 4.1%, 3.8%, and 3.7%, respectively, from 2020 to 2026. This higher growth rate is a recognition of the need for women-specific PPE.

North America and Europe constituted 79.7% of the revenue in 2020. North America is slated to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, with its revenue growing from $395.8 million in 2020 to $479.6 million in 2025. The demand corresponding to the availability of manufacturers offering PPE for women is higher in North America and Europe compared to the rest of the world.

The demand for PPE for women is expected to record the highest growth in construction, transport, and manufacturing sectors, growing at CAGRs of 4.1%, 3.9%, and 3.7%, respectively, from 2020 to 2025. The expected increase in women employees in construction, transport, and manufacturing sectors will boost the growth of PPE specific to= women in these industries.

Many manufacturers, such as Bunzl, ERB Safety, Gateway Safety, and MCR Safety, have introduced online platforms to choose and buy PPE for women.

Manufacturers are actively engaged in developing research and development (R&D) facilities to create PPE for women to provide a better fit for women employees. The focus is to manufacture PPE for women that are comfortable, enhance safety, and improve the performance.

A major challenge for manufacturers has been the inconsistent demand for PPE specific to women. With growing awareness and stringent regulatory compliances, the demand for PPE for women is expected to surpass the existing supply, creating a demand-supply gap.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the PPE Market for Women

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, PPE Market for Women

Key Findings

PPE Market for Women, Scope of Analysis

PPE Market for Women, Product Segments

PPE Market for Women, Segmentation

Global Employment Split by Sector and Gender

Global Employment Split by Industry and Gender

Women Employment by Region

Women Employment by Industry

Key Competitors in the PPE Market for Women

Key Growth Metrics for the PPE Market for Women

Distribution Channels in the PPE Market for Women

Growth Drivers for the PPE Market for Women

Growth Restraints for PPE Market for Women

Forecast Assumptions, PPE Market for Women

Insights and Trends

Women and Job Opportunities

Steps to Foster Participation of Women in the Workforce

Regulations and Compliance

Hazards of Ill-fitting Women's PPE

Market Dynamics

Revenue Forecast, PPE Market for Women

Revenue Forecast by Product, PPE Market for Women

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry, PPE Market for women

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, PPE Market for Women

Revenue Forecast by Region, PPE Market for Women

Revenue Forecast Analysis, PPE Market for Women

Competitive Environment, PPE Market for Women

Competitive Analysis, PPE Market for Women

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Head Protection Segment

Key Growth Metrics for the Head Protection Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Head Protection Segment

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry, Head Protection Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, Head Protection Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Head Protection Segment

Competitive Environment, Head Protection Segment

Competitive Analysis, Head Protection Segment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Eye Protection Segment

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Face Protection Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hearing Protection Segment

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Respiratory Protection Segment

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Clothing Segment

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hand Protection Segment

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Foot Protection Segment

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fall Protection Segment

12. Growth Opportunity Universe, PPE Market for Women

Growth Opportunity 1: Increase in Women Employees Across Industries to Boost the PPE Market for Women, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Hazards of Ill Fitting PPE Along with Stringent Safety Norm to Boost the Growth of PPE Market for Women, 2020

13. Next Steps

