New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957303/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clinics segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $357.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$357.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$385.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Other End-Uses Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR



In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$138.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$256.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$257.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 129-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed, Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

CorWave SA

Evaheart, Inc.

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

ReliantHeart, Inc.

Sun Medical Technology Research Corp.

Terumo Corporation

Transonic Systems, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957303/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 15: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 17: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Left

Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Left Ventricular Assist Device

(LVAD) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Review

in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 29: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Left Ventricular Assist Device

(LVAD) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Review

in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 44: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market in Rest

of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of World Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957303/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001