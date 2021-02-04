ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce ADM116: Creating an Eco-Friendly Child Care Environment to the online child care training course catalog.

Research shows that the first years of a child’s life are critical to shaping their future health and development. The small changes a child care provider makes can have a big impact on the children in their care. From reducing toxins in the environment to reducing waste, caregivers can make simple changes that will benefit the health and well-being of the children and the planet. Creating a healthy environment for children involves plenty of active play, positive encouragement and guidance, adequate rest, and healthy meals. But a healthy early care environment is also one that is healthful for children and embraces good stewardship of the environment.

Caring for children means caring for the world in which they are developing. Caregivers can impact their future by mentoring them and encouraging eco-friendly practices in the child care setting and the surrounding community. By practicing and teaching environmentally friendly habits, caregivers will contribute to a healthier planet, and cleaner air, water, and food will ultimately contribute to healthier people. An eco-friendly program practices sustainability by managing resources and preventing and reducing waste. Caregivers can model sustainability for the next generation to help them develop lifelong eco-friendly attitudes and habits.

Children must grow up to become the next generation of environmental stewards and to protect the environment. Helping them develop a love for the earth today will have a lasting impact on how they treat the earth in the future. And the best way to help them love the earth is to help them notice the beauty in nature and to take care of the natural world. Once children see that the world is full of beauty and wonder they will have an incentive to save planet Earth. Ultimately, that sense of wonder will add to their enjoyment and appreciation of life.

This course provides an overview of what constitutes an eco-friendly child care environment, with a major focus on the hazards of environmental exposure and recommended practices for maintaining a safe, healthy environment for young children. This course also offers strategies for developing and implementing a sustainability plan at a child care center, including activities for promoting environmental awareness in young children and increasing family involvement.

“Children are the most treasured resource and if caregivers have the opportunity to protect them by reducing toxic exposure and introducing healthy foods then they will be doing a great service to them as well as the environment,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Ultimately caregivers will be supporting a sustainable lifestyle to pass along a healthy and safe planet for future generations.”

ADM116: Creating an Eco-Friendly Child Care Environment is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. This course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_ADM116. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as individual or block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu