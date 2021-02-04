New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Massage Chairs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957301/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Residential Users, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$433.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Users segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $151.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Luxury Massage Chairs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$151.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$127.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 126-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Family Inada Co., Ltd.

Fujiiryoki USA

Panasonic Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Luxury Massage Chair Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Luxury Massage Chairs Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Luxury Massage Chairs Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Residential Users (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Residential Users (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Residential Users (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Commercial Users (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Commercial Users (Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Commercial Users (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Luxury Massage Chair Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Luxury Massage Chairs Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Luxury Massage Chairs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Luxury Massage Chairs: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Luxury Massage Chairs Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Luxury Massage Chairs Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Luxury Massage Chair Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Luxury Massage Chairs Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Luxury Massage Chairs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Luxury Massage Chairs Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Luxury Massage Chairs Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Luxury Massage Chairs:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Luxury Massage Chairs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 41: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Luxury Massage Chairs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

