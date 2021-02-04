New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Massage Chairs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957301/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Residential Users, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$433.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Users segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $151.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Luxury Massage Chairs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$151.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$127.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 126-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Luxury Massage Chair Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Luxury Massage Chairs Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Luxury Massage Chairs Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Residential Users (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Residential Users (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Residential Users (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Commercial Users (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Commercial Users (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Commercial Users (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Luxury Massage Chair Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Luxury Massage Chairs Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Luxury Massage Chairs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Luxury Massage Chairs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Luxury Massage Chairs Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Luxury Massage Chairs Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Luxury Massage Chair Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Luxury Massage Chairs Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Luxury Massage Chairs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 26: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 29: French Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Luxury Massage Chairs Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Luxury Massage Chairs Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Luxury Massage Chairs:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Luxury Massage Chairs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 41: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Luxury Massage Chairs Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Luxury Massage Chairs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Rest of World Luxury Massage Chairs Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Luxury Massage Chairs Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
