NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced the winners of its 2020 Technology Innovation Awards. The Technology Innovation Awards are presented to the top ranked vendors in nine Dresner Advisory 2020 Wisdom of Crowds series of thematic market studies. The annual thematic reports are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to the company’s annual research.



“Our comprehensive series of thematic market studies provides an unparalleled analysis of user behaviors related to the markets we cover,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “While determining and analyzing end user patterns and trends, we also recognize those suppliers who offer the most comprehensive solutions in these technical areas. We extend our congratulations to all the 2020 award winners.”

Topics in the 2020 Wisdom of Crowds thematic research include: Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing + BI, Data Catalog, Data Pipelines and Integration, Data Preparation, Embedded BI, Location Intelligence, Sales Performance Management, and Self-Service BI. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

Big Data Analytics: systems that enable end-user access to and analysis of data contained and managed within the Hadoop ecosystem.

Winners: Domo and Sisense

Cloud Computing + BI: the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.

Winners: Domo and Information Builders

Data Catalog: the technology to simplify and manage access to analytical content, as well as the collaboration and governance of that content.

Winner: Alation

Data Pipelines: complementary components or capabilities to an organization’s Analytic Data Infrastructure and provide the means to simplify and speed access to relevant, qualified, and governed analytical content by BI users and use cases.

Winner: Trifacta

Data Preparation: a capacity for IT and business users to model, prepare, and combine data prior to analysis.

Winners: Trifacta, Matillion, and Pyramid Analytics

Embedded Business Intelligence: the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

Winners: Logi Analytics, Domo, Sisense, and Pyramid Analytics

Location Intelligence: a form of business intelligence where location or geography is the dominant dimension used for analysis.

Winner: Tableau

Sales Performance Management: technologies that enable the sales organization to develop plans and manage and analyze performance for staffing, revenue, and territories, among other areas.

Winners: Board and Planful

Self-Service BI: builds upon collaborative business intelligence and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.

Winners: Domo, Pyramid Analytics, and Tableau

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

