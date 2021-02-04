New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-E Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957295/?utm_source=GNW

Single Low-E Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$21.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double Low-E Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Low-E Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Triple Low-E Glass Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR



In the global Triple Low-E Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.

Guardian Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Group

SCHOTT AG

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

