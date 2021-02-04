New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-E Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957295/?utm_source=GNW
Single Low-E Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$21.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double Low-E Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Low-E Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Triple Low-E Glass Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR
In the global Triple Low-E Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Low-E Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Low-E Glass Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Low-E Glass Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Single Low-E Glass (Glazing Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Single Low-E Glass (Glazing Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Double Low-E Glass (Glazing Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Double Low-E Glass (Glazing Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Triple Low-E Glass (Glazing Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Triple Low-E Glass (Glazing Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Building (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Building (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Low-E Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Low-E Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Glazing Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: United States Low-E Glass Market Share Breakdown by
Glazing Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States Low-E Glass Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Low-E Glass Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Low-E Glass Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Glazing Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Low-E Glass Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Glazing Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 21: Canadian Low-E Glass Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Canadian Low-E Glass Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Low-E Glass: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glazing Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Low-E Glass Market Share Analysis by Glazing
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low-E
Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Low-E Glass Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Low-E Glass Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Glazing Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Low-E Glass Market by Glazing Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Low-E Glass in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Chinese Low-E Glass Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Low-E Glass Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Low-E Glass Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Low-E Glass Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Low-E Glass Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Glazing Type: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Low-E Glass Market Share Breakdown by
Glazing Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Low-E Glass Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Low-E Glass Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Low-E Glass Market in France by Glazing Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Low-E Glass Market Share Analysis by Glazing
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Low-E Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 40: French Low-E Glass Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Low-E Glass Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Low-E Glass Market Share Breakdown by Glazing
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Low-E Glass Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Low-E Glass Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Low-E Glass Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Glazing Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Low-E Glass Market by Glazing Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Italian Demand for Low-E Glass in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Italian Low-E Glass Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Low-E Glass: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glazing Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Low-E Glass Market Share Analysis by
Glazing Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Low-E Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Low-E Glass Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Low-E Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing Type: 2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Low-E Glass Market Share Breakdown by
Glazing Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Rest of Europe Low-E Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Low-E Glass Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Low-E Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by Glazing Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Low-E Glass Market Share Analysis by
Glazing Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Low-E Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Low-E Glass Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Low-E Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Low-E Glass Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Glazing Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 63: Rest of World Low-E Glass Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Rest of World Low-E Glass Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
