OTTAWA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Strategies, an expert public affairs, government relations and public opinion research consulting firm, today launched Maple Leaf Reconciliation Strategies, a unique new consulting service designed for businesses and organizations to foster reconciliation and create new business opportunities.

The new service is spearheaded by Wanda Brascoupé, an experienced business professional who is Bear Clan, Kanien'keha, Skarù rę', Anishinabe; member of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg and Mary Polak, a former Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation in British Columbia.

“In 2021, if your company or business does not have a reconciliation plan, you are missing out on a unique growth opportunity,” said Ms. Brascoupé, a Maple Leaf Strategic Advisor. “Done expertly, reconciliation can be a unique competitive advantage.”

“Reconciliation starts with a tailormade plan to build trust, foster relationships and create mutual growth. A reconciliation roadmap will provide you with navigational tools to achieve tangible reconciliation goals that will make a difference to your bottom line,” added Ms. Polak, Maple Leaf Strategic Advisor. “We can help you build that roadmap.”

Maple Leaf Reconciliation Strategies can help companies and organizations:

Define a reconciliation roadmap forward.

Refine existing reconciliation efforts.

Identify tangible new opportunities to help businesses grow and expand.



“Reconciliation is a win-win for companies and indigenous peoples,” added Phil von Finckenstein, Partner and Co-Founder of Maple Leaf Strategies. “It starts with goodwill, trust-building, and transparency and leads to new growth and opportunity.”

About Maple Leaf Strategies.

Founded in 2012, Maple Leaf Strategies is an expert public affairs, government relations and public opinion research consulting firm. With top national talent from across the country, Maple Leaf creates a unique, strategic and collaborative approach to meeting client objectives. Using the latest technologies and platforms, they have a track record of delivering tangible results for clients nationwide. Maple Leaf respectfully acknowledges the Indigenous ancestors and peoples of the places we live and reaffirms our relationship with one another.