SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“Most vendors are focused on a single slice of security, but the reality is it’s impossible to keep up with the complexity of today’s threat landscape with that approach. New innovations in FortiOS 7.0 continue Fortinet’s commitment to delivering a cybersecurity platform that expands across the entire digital attack surface to enable security that is broad, integrated, and automated to protect devices, data, and applications.”
Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced version 7.0 of FortiOS, Fortinet’s flagship operating system. With over 300 new features, FortiOS 7.0 enhances the Fortinet Security Fabric and Fortinet’s ability to deliver consistent security for all networks, endpoints, and clouds.
FortiOS Powers the Industry’s Highest-Performing Cybersecurity Platform
The explosion of network edges – across data center, WAN, LAN, LTE, off-net, compute, operational technology, CASB, SASE, internet, and most recently the home edge – has expanded and splintered the perimeter across the entire infrastructure. Security that can keep pace with changes to the network and today’s performance requirements while delivering holistic visibility, data, analysis, detection, and timely coordinated response against cyberattacks requires an integrated platform approach.
The Fortinet Security Fabric is the industry’s highest-performing cybersecurity platform, powered by FortiOS to enable consistent and flexible security across the entire attack surface. With more consumption models than any other vendor – physical, virtual, cloud, and as-a-Service, across the largest product portfolio – spanning network security and SD-WAN, switching and wireless access, network access control, authentication, public and private cloud security, endpoint security, and AI-driven advanced threat protection solutions – all built on a common operating system, Fortinet empowers organizations of any size to secure and simplify their IT infrastructure.
What’s new in FortiOS 7.0
Major updates in FortiOS 7.0 tackle some of today’s biggest security challenges related to work from home, securing the SASE edge, and more, and expand across the following key areas:
Zero Trust Access
Security-Driven Networking
Adaptive Cloud Security
NOC/SOC
FortiGuard Labs Threat Intelligence
Availability of FortiOS 7.0
FortiOS 7.0 will be available at the end of Q1 2021.
Accelerate 2021
Join Fortinet during Accelerate 2021 Digital Edition on March 9th (Americas), 10th (EMEA), and 11th (APAC) to learn about today’s biggest security challenges and the solutions required to address them.
Supporting Quotes
“Throughout over a decade of partnership with Fortinet, we have developed and delivered a range of comprehensive solutions for organizations across the globe, and we share a commitment to securing the network transformation required for a distributed and remote workforce model. Together, we can provide organizations with secure access to the applications and workloads that they need to drive their business forward, while extending security and zero trust application access controls from the WAN Edge to the Cloud Edge (SASE). We look forward to continuing to work together to enable organizations to be more agile and secure.”
– Kevin Brown, Managing Director, BT Security
“The Fortinet Security Fabric allows us to offer an actual security platform that grows and flexes with our customers. It’s a breath of fresh air for those who are often sold one-off products that solve a single problem. What’s more, Fortinet is a partner we can trust to be at the forefront of security innovation, as FortiOS 7.0 and new capabilities for work from home, SASE and ZTNA demonstrate.”
– Shawn Waldman, CEO, Secure Cyber Defense
“Fortinet’s platform approach to cybersecurity has been an integral part of our digital innovation efforts. As our business grows, Fortinet has a solution that integrates into our existing deployment, helping us save time, cut costs, and keep our hybrid network secure.”
– Alex Fuchs, Director of IT, The Paper Store
About Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud, or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 480,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.
