Key capabilities in “Winter” include: new cost optimization advancements for VMware vCenter and Azure; new C-level dashboards and reports for improved visibility into cloud cost, security, and compliance; the ability to accelerate Terraform adoption through intelligent self-service IT; and democratizing the power of scripts and Red Hat Ansible Tower to solve complex IT integration problems. Finally, the Winter release continues to help CloudBolt’s VMware vRealize Automation 7 (vRA 7) customers ease their transition to vRA 8.

“According to 451 Research, 68% of enterprises executing digital transformation declare hybrid cloud (integrated on-premises systems and off-premises cloud/hosted resources) to be an explicit IT strategy,”1 said William Fellows, Research Director of 451 Research, part of S&P Global Intelligence. Fellows continued, “As the conversion from on-premises to hybrid clouds and hosted environments gathers pace, the market for tools that can help enterprises navigate their journeys through these environments is growing and heating up.”2

“We’re excited to kick off 2021 with significant additional customer-driven capabilities to help meet customers, partners, and prospects anywhere on their cloud journey,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt Software. “As enterprises go down this path, they will invariably face more challenges, whether that’s complex integrations, upgrading from vRA7 to vRA8, the lack of visibility into cloud resource usage, or making DevOps tools like Terraform and Kubernetes work better for their teams. The Winter release features new capabilities that meet these issues head on while embracing the tools, technologies, and clouds that organizations have today and tomorrow.”

Key capabilities in CloudBolt’s “Winter” release include:

OneFuse Ansible Tower module – This new capability enables administrators to create their own Ansible-powered services that different automation teams (e.g., owners of VMware vRealize, Terraform, ServiceNow, and more) can easily consume via API. This dramatically reduces the need for automation tool owners to be experts in Ansible Tower, while ensuring visibility and clear audit trails when using Ansible integrations across the organization.





With this new capability, IT can now extend the power of scripts from a few experts to the IT organization at large, all while ensuring proper governance. This module enables script creators—those using PowerShell, Python, JavaScript, and others—to easily package their work for easy reuse across any team, any tool, and any task. Through scripting as-a-service, enterprises improve governance through centralized visibility, while dramatically expediting business outcomes through standardization. Cloud management solution enhancements (CloudBolt, Kumolus) – New Kumolus capabilities include the ability to rightsize idle resources for VMware vCenter, persona-specific reports and dashboards (e.g., CIO, CFO, CISO, etc.), expanded cost optimization for Azure, and Slack integration to improve collaboration across ITOps and FinOps teams. In addition, CloudBolt continues to set the DevOps pace. In the latest release of the CloudBolt CMP, richer Terraform integration now allows end users to more easily execute Terraform plans through self-service IT, while giving IT deeper visibility around infrastructure-as-code deployments.



“The flexibility of the OneFuse platform allows us to help our customers achieve their automation goals faster as they invest in more automation and provisioning tools,” said John Tejada, Cloud Management Practice Lead at World Wide Technology. “By simplifying integrations, which are often the most time-consuming and complex parts of accelerating infrastructure automation initiatives, our customers can start to receive value from their infrastructure investments in days instead of weeks and months.”

“CloudBolt has a powerful and innovative cost management and optimization platform from the Kumolus acquisition,” said Ghufran Shah, Global CTO at Metsi Technologies. “As our clients are operating their workloads in multi-hybrid cloud environments, Kumolus gives them the granular visibility into where they’re spending in the cloud. Kumolus provides a scalable and policy-driven automation solution for continuous cloud cost optimization. This feature-rich approach helps our clients become much more financially efficient. Moreover, Kumolus’ powerful visualization capabilities can help our clients quickly visualize security and compliance gaps for rapid remediation.”

The Winter release includes CloudBolt 9.4.4, OneFuse 1.2, and updates to the Kumolus SaaS-based cost, security, and compliance platform. Winter is now generally available.

