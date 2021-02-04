OSLO, Norway, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Opera expects that both revenue and adjusted EBITDA will exceed the top end of fourth quarter guidance ranges. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com .



Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 25th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 833 570-1161

China: +86 400 682 8609

Hong Kong: +852 5819 4851

Norway: +47 2396 4173

United Kingdom: +44 (0)203 107 0289

International: +1 918 922-6511

Confirmation Code: 6964699

